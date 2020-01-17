How to uninstall Skype on your Windows 10 computer in 2 ways

- source
- Hollis Johnson
- You can uninstall Skype on a Windows 10 PC in two different ways.
- Uninstalling Skype does not, however, delete your personal account with Skype.
- If you uninstall Skype, but want to use it again, you will need to reinstall Skype’s latest version before you can make calls.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more.
While Skype is one of the most popular video conferencing applications, there are a slew of other options that you can use as well. Some can be better than others, but it all depends on convenience and personal preferences.
If you have Skype on your computer, but no longer use it and wish to clean out some space on your computer, here’s how to uninstall Skype on your Windows 10 computer in two completely different ways.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Windows 10 (From $139.99 at Best Buy)
Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $299.99 at Best Buy)
How to uninstall Skype on your Windows 10 PC using the Control Panel
1. Power on your Windows 10 computer and then press either the Windows key on your keyboard or click the Windows button located at the bottom-right hand corner of your screen.
2. Scroll through the applications on your computer, and then right-click on the Skype app and click “Uninstall” from the pop-up menu. This will launch the Control Panel.
- source
- Taylor Lyles/Business Insider
3. In the Control Panel, scroll through your applications until you see Skype appear on your screen. Double-click the app and then confirm that you want to uninstall the software from your computer.
- source
- Taylor Lyles/Business Insider
How to uninstall Skype on your Windows 10 PC using Settings
1. Power on your Windows 10 computer then type in “Add or remove programs” in the search bar. Then, click on “Add or remove programs.” This will open a tab in your “Settings.”
2. In “Settings,” scroll down and locate your Skype application. Then, click on the app and a small dropdown box will appear. Click “Uninstall.”
- source
- Taylor Lyles/Business Insider
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to empty the recycle bin on your Windows 10 computer in 3 ways
-
How to change the size of your desktop icons on a Windows 10 computer
-
How to add websites to your favorites bar on a Windows 10 PC’s Microsoft Edge browser
-
How to change the admin user on a Windows 10 computer, and add or remove admin accounts
-
6 things to try if you can’t update your Windows 10 computer, from restarting the PC to updating your drivers