How to uninstall Steam games to save space on your computer, and reinstall them later

caption You can uninstall games on Steam to free up space on your computer. source g0d4ather/Shutterstock

You can uninstall Steam games right from your Steam Library or the game’s landing page, and reinstall them again later.

Once you uninstall a Steam game, it won’t be playable until you reinstall it.

Some games, especially if they’re new, take up a tremendous amount of space on your computer – uninstalling a game will free up that space.

Computer gaming, while pricey, is one of the best ways to experience the newest and hottest games. And while physical discs still exist, the most popular way to experience games on your PC or Mac is through Steam.

However, like with other programs, finding enough storage space to download your favorite games can be a pain.

Fortunately, you can easily uninstall games you’re no longer playing. And don’t worry, you can always reinstall games later if you want to play them again.

How to uninstall Steam games

1. Launch the Steam app on your computer.

2. Click on “Library” at the top of the screen.

3. Scroll through your list of games and choose which game you want to uninstall from your computer.

4. Click on the installed game to launch the Steam page, then click on the gear icon on the right side of the page. Then click on “Manage” (which is shaped like a Gear on the right side of the Steam page) and select “Uninstall.”

Alternatively, if you go to the library on the left side of your Steam browser, you can right-click on the installed game, then click “Manage” and then “Uninstall.”

caption On the game’s Steam landing page, find and click “Uninstall.” source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

5. Click “Uninstall” again to confirm that you want to delete its files.

If you want to reinstall the game later, the process is just as simple.

How to reinstall games on Steam

1. Launch the Steam app on your computer.

2. Click on “Library.”

3. Scroll through your list of games and select which game you want to reinstall.

4. Head to the game’s Steam page by clicking it, and then click on the big blue “Install” button on the page. Much like uninstalling games, you can also right-click on the game you want to install by locating in on the Steam library.

caption This large “Install” button will appear on any game you haven’t already downloaded. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

5. In the window that opens, click “Next,” and then agree to the terms and conditions. A moment later, your game will begin downloading.

caption Before the download begins, you’ll be told how much space the game will take up on your system. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

Once the reinstallation process has begun, simply wait for the game to finish downloading and you can begin playing the game again.

