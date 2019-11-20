How to unlink a Spotify account from your PS4 in 2 different ways

By
Dave Johnson, Business Insider US
-
There are two ways to unlink your Spotify account on a PS4.

caption
There are two ways to unlink your Spotify account on a PS4.
source
Shutterstock

When you link your Spotify account to your PS4, you get access to everything in your Spotify account, and can listen to music on the PS4 as easily as on your phone, computer, or other linked device.

You can only link your Spotify account to one PS4 at a time, though. Luckily, if you need to unlink your Spotify account from a PS4, there are two ways to do that.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

PlayStation 4 (From $299.99 at Best Buy)

How to unlink Spotify from the PS4

If you have access to your PS4, the easiest way to unlink your Spotify account is from within the Spotify app.

1. Using your controller, start the Spotify app.

2. Select your account name at the top right of the screen.

Select your account from the top right of the page.

caption
Select your account from the top right of the page.
source
Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Select “Log Out.”

Log out of Spotify to unlink the account.

caption
Log out of Spotify to unlink the account.
source
Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Your account is now unlinked from the PlayStation.

How to unlink Spotify and the PS4 via a web browser

If you no longer have access to the PS4, you can still unlink your Spotify account. Be aware that simply logging out of all your devices from the Spotify website will not unlink your PS4 – you must use the PlayStation website.

1. Log into the PlayStation website using your PSN username and password.

2. At the top left of the page, click “Services” and then click “PS Music.”

Open the PS Music page.

caption
Open the PS Music page.
source
Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. On the “Manage Your Spotify Link” page, you should see an entry for your Spotify account.

4. Click “Unlink” and then confirm your choice by clicking “Unlink” again.

This is where you can unlink your Spotify account from your PS4 if you no longer have access to the console.

caption
This is where you can unlink your Spotify account from your PS4 if you no longer have access to the console.
source
Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: