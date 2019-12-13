How to unmute an Instagram story on your iPhone or Android phone

You can easily unmute an account's Instagram story that you muted in the past.

It’s easy to mute an individual Instagram story – and just as easy to unmute it if you change your mind. Instagram Stories allow users to share photos and videos temporarily with their followers, or just close friends, as opposed to posting them on their profile.

Instead of appearing in your main feed, Stories are found at the top of your homepage. You can easily mute Stories you no longer wish to see, and when you do so these Stories turn gray and are found at the end of your story feed. Muted Stories will no longer have a colorful ring around them and won’t automatically play when watching Stories.

To undo this change, scroll to the end of your story feed by swiping to the left at the top of the screen. Hold down on the story that you’d like to unmute. You can always mute it again at a later time.

Here’s how to do it.

How to unmute an Instagram story

1. Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Scroll to the end of your story feed by swiping to the left at the top of your homepage. You’ll find muted stories at the end of your list of Stories. Muted Stories will be grey, instead of having a colorful circle around them like other stories.

3. Press and hold down on the story that you wish to unmute. This will open a pop-up within the app.

4. Tap “Unmute” from the list of options.

5. You can also complete the same process from the muted story account’s profile page. Press and hold the story icon in the upper-left hand corner of the profile. A pop-up will appear, tap “Unmute.”

