How to unshare your Google Calendar in 5 simple steps

caption You can unshare your Google Calendar entirely or limit available information from a specific contact. source Shutterstock

You can easily unshare your Google Calendar from a specific contact in five steps.

You can also limit the details available to your contacts without unsharing the calendar entirely by changing your Google Calendar settings to show only whether you are busy or not.

Our calendars offer a startling amount of insight into our daily lives.

If you want to unshare your calendar with a specific person or group of people to protect your privacy, Google Calendar makes the process very simple for users to do so in five simple steps. Here’s how.

How to unshare your Google calendar

1. Open your Google calendars by accessing calendar.google.com on a browser, and select the matrix of nine dots icon in the top right corner of your screen.

2. In the left column, click the down arrow beside “My calendars.”

3. Hover over the calendar you want to unshare and then click on the three vertical dots to the right of it.

caption You can have multiple Google calendars linked to your account, which allows you to share different information with different people. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Click “Settings and sharing.”

5. Scroll down to the “Share with specific people” section and click the “X” besides the contacts you no longer wish to share your calendar with.

caption Make sure to uncheck the box beside “Make available to public” if you wish your calendar to be private. source Steven John/Business Insider

Alternatively, you can also change your sharing settings to show limited information on your schedule without unsharing your calendar entirely. Click on the dropdown menu to the right of the contact’s email and choose “See only free/busy (hide details)”.

