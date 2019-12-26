How to zip and unzip files on your Chromebook

caption You can easily zip and unzip files on your Chromebook. source Konstantin Savusia/Shutterstock

You can unzip files on your Chromebook in the Files section on your desktop.

To zip files, simply right-click on the selected document or folder.

Zipping files is helpful for sending or storing large groups of photos or documents, and saves storage space.

Zipping files is helpful for sending and storing documents – and it’s easy to do so on your Chromebook.

To zip files in the Files section on your computer, simply right-click on the selected document or folder. To unzip, copy and paste documents into a new location or drag your files out of the respective folder.

Here’s how to do both.

How to zip files on your Chromebook

1. Open Files on your Chromebook.

2. Find the document or folder that you wish to zip and right-click.

You can also select multiple documents by holding the “SHIFT” key on your keyboard while you click the files. A blue check mark will appear next to each selected file.

3. Click “Zip selection.”

caption Zip selection. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. A zip file will appear directly above your selection.

5. Click the file to view its content.

caption Your new zip archive. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

How to unzip files on your Chromebook

To unzip files, you’ll have to copy and paste the desired files to their new location on your Chromebook.

1. Click the zipped file to open it.

2. Select the file (or files using the “SHIFT” key) that you’d like to unzip.

3. Right-click and select “Copy” to copy the document or documents, or press “CTRL” + “C” on your keyboard.

caption Copy your file. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Right-click again, or use the “CTRL” + “P” on your keyboard, to paste your file in its new folder. A pop-up will appear confirming that the file was successfully pasted.

caption Paste your file. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. You can also simply click and drag files to another location to extract them from the zipped file. For example, click and drag the file into your “Downloads” or another folder in the left-hand menu.

6. Once you are done, click the eject button next to “Archive.zip” in the left hand menu to complete the process.

caption Click the eject button. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

