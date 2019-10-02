How to ‘unzoom’ your iPhone by turning off the zoom Accessibility feature in 2 different ways

caption If you want to unzoom your iPhone from its zoom feature, you can turn it off in just a few steps. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can unzoom your iPhone by turning off the zoom Accessibility feature in two ways.

It’s easy to turn off the zoom feature on your iPhone in the device’s Settings app, or by connecting your iPhone to iTunes and unchecking the zoom option there.

Your iPhone makes it easy to zoom in and take a closer look at text or photos.

And when you enable the zoom feature in your Accessibility settings, using three fingers on the screen, you can double-tap to zoom in or out, drag to move around the screen, or tap and drag to adjust the view.

Many find this helpful when reading, navigating the web, or using apps that don’t offer a zoom function on photos or instructions.

However, the zoom feature can also get in the way when trying to send text messages or view pages normally.

If you prefer not to use the zoom feature, it’s easy to turn it off by accessing the Settings app on your iPhone or connecting your device to iTunes on your computer.

Here’s how to do it.

How to unzoom your iPhone by turning off the zoom Accessibility feature

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Tap “General” and then “Accessibility.”

3. Under the “Vision” section, click “Zoom.” If this feature is activated, it will say “On” on the right hand side of the screen.

caption The “Accessibility” page shows if the zoom feature is turned on or off. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Under Zoom, tap or swipe the toggle to switch this feature off. The switch will turn from green to white.

caption Turning off the zoom feature will stop your iPhone from magnifying its screen. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

How to unzoom your iPhone by turning off the zoom feature through iTunes

You can also turn off the zoom function after connecting your iPhone to iTunes on your computer.

1. Open iTunes on your computer and connect your iPhone.

2. Under the “Summary” section of your iPhone, click on the “Configure Accessibility…” button under “Options.”

caption The “Configure Accessibility…” option is found in your iPhone summary on iTunes. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Uncheck the box to the left of “Zoom.”

4. Click “OK” to finish.

caption Unchecking the box next to “Zoom” turns off the feature. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Once the zoom feature is turned off – whether through the Settings app or through iTunes – your device will remain on its standard screen view.

