How to make sure your AirPods update to the latest firmware version, and check which version is installed

You can’t update your AirPods manually, but you can ensure that the AirPods are ready to update when Apple releases new firmware.

Your AirPods will update automatically when they’re in their charging case, the case is charging, and it’s near your iPhone.

You can check your AirPods’ current firmware version in the iPhone’s “About” page, in the Settings app.

In an effort to make owning and maintaining your AirPods feel effortless, Apple doesn’t make you update your AirPods manually. In fact, there’s no way to update them manually at all.

Instead, when updates are available, they’re installed automatically.

You can, however, check the firmware version of your AirPods – in other words, what their current update version is – whenever you like.

When AirPods update automatically

You can’t force your AirPods to install an update, but it’s helpful to know when they’ll perform the update automatically.

Your AirPods will update when:

The AirPods are in their charging case.

The AirPod case is charging – either plugged into a charging cable or on a wireless charging pad (if they can charge wirelessly).

The AirPod case is near your iPhone.

How to check your AirPods’ firmware version

1. Place the AirPods in their charging case.

2. On the iPhone, start the Settings app.

3. Tap “General” and then tap “About.”

4. Open the lid of the AirPods case. The AirPods battery menu will open – close it. You should see an entry for “AirPods” appear under “EID.”

caption When you open the case, the battery status screen should pop up. You can tap to close it. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. Tap “AirPods” to see details, including the current firmware version.

caption Tap AirPods to see their firmware version. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

