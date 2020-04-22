How to update the Gboard app on your Android device in 2 easy steps

caption It’s easy to update Gboard on Android to make sure you’re using the newest version. source Google

It’s easy to update Gboard on Android to make sure that you have the most up-to-date version of the virtual keyboard app.

To update Gboard on an Android device, you can visit the Google Play store to get the newest version.

Updating Gboard from time to time ensures you can take full advantage of all the virtual keyboard app has to offer and can also help solve any errors you’re experiencing with Gboard.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There are times when you would experience difficulty with an app on your Android – the phone would lock up and experience occasional crashes. That’s perhaps time for you to update the app.

This same practice applies to Gboard, Google’s virtual keyboard app. Google regularly adds new and improved features, so taking the few seconds to update is well worth the improved user experience.

Here’s how to update Gboard on Android.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to update Gboard on Android

1. Open up the Google Play Store app and search for Gboard.

2. Tap on Gboard, and if you see the word “Open” in a green box, you already have the most up-to-date version. If you see the word “Update,” tap it and the updating process will begin.

caption To be sure you are using the latest Gboard version available, consider uninstalling it off your Android and then reinstalling the app from the Google Play Store. source Steven John/Business Insider

To figure out when the most recent version of Gboard (or any Play Store app) was offered, tap on the app in the Play Store and look under the word’s “What’s new” to see the “Last updated” date.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: