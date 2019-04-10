How to update Google Chrome on your desktop or mobile device

caption Google Chrome occasionally updates with bug fixes or new features. source Shutterstock

You can update Google Chrome on your desktop computer or mobile device in a few quick steps.

Google Chrome updates automatically on desktop computers, but there may be times when you need to manually update.

Your bookmarks and other saved data will not be affected when the browser is updated.

Updating Google Chrome on mobile is the same as updating other apps on your device.

Google Chrome updates automatically as new versions are released on a computer. However, there may be times when you want or need to manually check for updates and install.

There are a couple of ways to check for updates on desktop, but updating on mobile is the same as updating other apps from your phone’s app store.

How to update Google Chrome on a desktop computer

1. Open Google Chrome then, click the hamburger menu (three dots) at the top right corner of the browser.

2. Click “Update Google Chrome” if it’s available from the menu. You’ll only see this option if an update is available.

3. Click “Relaunch” once Google Chrome has updated. You can choose to update later if you would rather wait.

Tips for updating Chrome on desktop

If you notice a small arrow in place of your three dot menu, updates have already been downloaded and you need to restart Google Chrome to apply the update. The arrow will change color to indicate how many days an update has been available.

Any open tabs will reopen when Google Chrome relaunches so you don’t lose them.

Your bookmarks, settings, and extensions will not be affected.

If you need to check your browser’s version number, you can find it under Help > About Google Chrome.

caption Click on “About Google Chrome” to find the version number. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

You can continue to use Google Chrome normally while updates are downloading.

Update Google Chrome on an Android device

1. Launch the Google Play Store on your phone or tablet.

2. From the menu, tap “My apps & games.” Lists of your apps will be available under two sections, “Installed” and “Updates.”

caption “My apps & games” will be in the side menu. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

3. Look for Google Chrome under the Updates section. Tap “Update” next to the Google Chrome app name to begin the update.

caption Apps update occasionally to fix bugs or update features. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

Alternatively, find the Google Chrome app under the Installed section. An update is available when the update button is visible next to the name of the app. Tap “Update” to begin updating.

caption If the button instead reads “Open,” then Chrome is already up-to-date. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

Tips for updating Chrome on Android

You will not lose any open tabs after Google Chrome updates.

Saved bookmarks and other settings will not be affected.

You may not be able to use Google Chrome while it’s being updated.

Update Google Chrome on an iPhone or iPad

1. Launch the App Store on your iPhone or iPad.

2. Tap the Updates option at the bottom of the App Store.

caption Any updates for your Google Chrome iOS app will appear in the “Updates” tab of your App Store. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

3. Look for Google Chrome in the list of your pending updates.

4. Tap the update button to download and install the latest version. Enter your Apple ID if prompted.

Tips for updating Chrome on iPhone or iPad

You may not be able to use Google Chrome while it’s updating.

You will not lose any open tabs after the app has been updated.

Any saved bookmarks or other settings will be unaffected by the update.

