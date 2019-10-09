How to update Google Maps on your iPhone or Android phone, to get the latest features and security updates

- source
- You should update Google Maps every once in a while to ensure you can use all of its latest features, like sharing your location.
- It’s also a good idea to update Google Maps so you can get the latest and most secure system available.
- Here’s how to update Google Maps on an iPhone or Android phone.
If you’re the type of person who often ignores update prompts on your various devices, it’s probably a good idea to take things into your own hands and do some manual updates.
While this can feel like a bit of an inconvenience, keeping your apps up to date is necessary since those updates can help keep your apps running properly, while also getting the best security that’s available for those apps.
On Google Maps, for example, staying updated can even impact whether or not you can share your location.
Here’s what you’ll need to do to update your Google Maps app manually, whether you have an Android phone or an iPhone:
How to update Google Maps on your Android phone
1. Open the Google Play Store.
2. Tap the three stacked lines in the top-left corner of the screen.
3. Tap “My apps & games.”
4. If you see the Google Maps app in the “Update” section, tap the button next to it that says “Update.”
How to update Google Maps on your iPhone
1. Go into the App Store.
2. Tap “Updates,” located in the bottom-right corner of the screen.
3. If you see the Maps app listed there, tap “Get Updates” next to it.
4. Enter your password to continue and press “Okay” to confirm your choice.
