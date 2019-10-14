How to update your PS4 console in 2 different ways, to access its latest features and security improvements

caption You can update your PS4 automatically or manually. source Charnsitr/Shutterstock

It’s easy to update your PS4 console in two different ways.

To update your PS4 automatically, make sure you have automatic downloads enabled in the Power Save Settings.

You can also install updates manually using the System Software Update option in Settings.

It’s a good idea to keep your PS4 updated with Sony’s latest software. These updates include bug fixes, security improvements, and occasionally some new features.

If you leave your PS4 configured for automatic downloads, your console will update on its own when you’re not using it. But you can also update your PS4 manually.

Here’s how to do both.

How to update your PS4 automatically

If you leave automatic downloads enabled, software updates will install automatically when you’re not using the console. It’s the best and most convenient way to ensure you stay up to date.

Here’s how to set up automatic updates.

1. Using the PS4 controller, select “Settings.”

2. Select “Power Save Settings.”

caption Go to the Power Save Settings section of Settings to ensure your PS4 can automatically install updates. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Select “Set Features Available in Rest Mode.”

4. Make sure both of these options have check marks:

Stay Connected to the Internet

Enable Turning On PS4 from Network

caption If you enable both options, your PS4 will wake from sleep and install updates automatically when you aren’t using it. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to update your PS4 manually

If you have automatic downloads disabled for some reason – or an update failed to install properly – you can run updates manually instead. If you check for and install updates manually, be sure not to unplug or turn off the PS4 while it’s busy updating.

1. Using the PS4 controller, select “Settings.”

2. Select “System Software Update.”

caption You can check to see if there are updates available in the System Software Update section of Settings. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Select “Update Now.”

4. If there are updates available, select “Next” and wait for the download to complete. When it’s done, it’ll display the license agreement.

5. Select “Accept.”

6. The update should now install on its own. Your PS4 may restart at least once during the update.

