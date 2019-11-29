How to update the Safari browser on your Mac computer by installing the latest version of macOS

caption It’s easy to update Safari on a recent Mac by checking for any available updates in System Preferences. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can update your Safari browser on a Mac computer by updating to the latest available version of macOS.

For those with macOS Mojave or later, you can easily check to see if there are any updates available for your computer and its various apps in your System Preferences.

If you have an older version, you’ll instead have to go through the App Store.

The first step to updating your Safari browser is checking if your Mac actually has any available system updates.

If you have macOS Mojave or later, upgrades will come via your System Preferences. If you have a software update available, you can install it to get the updated version of Safari.

System Preferences is also where you can check for any individual upgrades to other Mac apps and programs that might be available for your computer.

Here’s how to check if you have any updates available, and if so, how to install them:

How to update your Safari browser on a Mac computer

1. Click the Apple logo in the top-left corner of the screen and selecting “System Preferences.”

caption Click on System Preferences. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

2. Select “System Updates” – it’s marked with a gear icon.

caption Select Software Updates. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Your computer will then check if there are any updates or upgrades available for your Mac.

caption If you have any updates available, they will appear in a few moments. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. If there are upgrades available, click “Upgrade Now” to continue.

caption Click Upgrade Now to install any updates. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

To make things easier, you can tick the box next “Automatically keep my Mac up to date” so that you won’t have to worry about making updates in the future.

If you have an older MacOS version, like High Sierra, Sierra, or El Capitan, for example, you would be able to check for updates by going to the App Store – which can also be accessed via the Apple menu in the top-left corner of the screen.

From there, toggle over to the “Updates” section, if necessary, and click “Update,” next to Safari (if available), or “Update All” if multiple updates are available.

