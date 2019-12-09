How to update Snapchat on your iPhone in the App Store, if it isn’t updating automatically

- source
Snapchat is constantly rolling out new changes, improvements, and bug fixes to improve its mobile app.
Major updates in the past have included the addition of group chats, the incorporation of Bitmojis, and the ability to send interactive filters – just to name a few.
In order to keep up with all of the new features that Snapchat puts out, you have to make sure your app updates regularly.
Usually the app will update automatically, but it may not always happen. If you ever need to update Snapchat manually, you can do it in the App Store on your iPhone.
Here’s how to do it.
How to update Snapchat on your iPhone
1. Open the App Store.
2. Tap on your account icon in the top right corner.
3. If you have any available updates, they’ll show up underneath the “Personalized Recommendations” button, and above the list of apps that have updated recently.
4. Find Snapchat, then tap the “Update” button next to the app name if there is an update available.
5. Once the update completes, launch Snapchat to use the new features.
