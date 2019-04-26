10 of the best ways to update your home for spring, according to HGTV stars

caption A little bit of paint can go a long way. source Courtesy of Boise Boys

Spring can be a great time of year to update your home.

INSIDER spoke with Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell from HGTV’s “Boise Boys” to get their best tips for refreshing your home for spring.

Many of Clint and Luke’s top tips are affordable and easy to do, like adding new mulch to your flower beds or updating your house numbers.

Some updates such as updating your HVAC or upgrading your roof may require a bit of an investment but they can increase your home’s value.

Whether you’re looking for seasonal ways to spruce up your home or are preparing to sell your house, spring is a great time of year to update and refresh your living space.

INSIDER spoke with Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell, the “odd couple of renovation” from HGTV‘s series “Boise Boys” to get their top ticks and tricks to enhance homes for spring.

The duo transforms homes on their show using Clint’s contracting expertise and Luke’s eye for design and they said that anyone can make impactful changes – both big and small – in their home with a little creativity and elbow grease.

Here are some of the best ways you can update your home this spring.

Cleaning tile grout is a simple but powerful way to refresh your home

Over time, grout in kitchens and bathrooms can get yellowed, dingy, or dull. According to Clint, deep-cleaning grout in your backsplashes and floors can “bring your tile completely back to life.”

“Go in with a bleach pen and connect the dots on the grout behind your tile [to] really make a difference in your home,” Clint told INSIDER.

Installing a new front door is a wonderful way to freshen your home’s curb appeal

“A new front door is the number one thing you can do to add value to your home as far as curb appeal,” Luke told INSIDER. He said that a wooden front door is a great choice because it adds warmth to the home.

Although some wooden doors can cost hundreds of dollars, Luke said you can find inexpensive, unique wooden doors at resale shops such as the Habitat For Humanity Restore or Goodwill, antique stores, flea markets, and online marketplaces such as Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.

Clint said it’s important to measure the dimensions of your door before searching for a new one and that online video tutorials can be helpful if you are unsure of how to install a door.

Luke said there are many inexpensive ways to enhance the outside of your home

caption Fun porch lights can add curb appeal to your home. source Courtesy of Boise Boys

Luke said shutters and flower boxes can add a lot of life to any home.

Clint said you may want to avoid buying plastic shutters and plastic flower boxes. Instead, he said you should purchase or DIY wooden ones, as they are both affordable and aesthetically pleasing.

Luke said another way to add some curb appeal to your home is to add a new, front-porch light or to put update house numbers on your home.

Clint said nothing changes the outside of a home quite like new, dark-colored mulch

He said that adding new mulch to the outside area of your home is an inexpensive way to liven up your flower beds for spring, even if you don’t have time or money to redo your landscaping completely.

To save even more money, Luke and Clint said they advise heading to a local, wood-recycling location to find mulch that is both affordable and eco-friendly.

A statement wall is a quick and inexpensive way to add character to your space

caption Statement walls can be made using wood or other 3D elements. source Courtesy of Boise Boys

Luke said that adding paint, wood, or board and batten to a single wall in a room “adds a little texture and a little life to the space.”

He told INSIDER that if your room lacks depth or intrigue, try painting a single wall a dark blue, dark forest green, or even a simple black.

“It makes the entire space pop and it’s so inexpensive to do. It takes just an afternoon to do and can really add a lot of intrigue to your house,” added Luke.

The statement wall can also be created using wood – and Clint and Luke said that you don’t have to be a woodworker or contractor to DIY one-of-a-kind wood elements.

Clint said it usually doesn’t require a lot of cuts to make wood pieces fit together to create a feature wall because most walls are square and level.

With a bit of wood, you can make your home’s columns and support beams seem like intentional design elements

Clint said that if you can’t afford to take structural features, like load-bearing columns and beams, out of your home, you can upgrade them by wrapping them in wood.

According to Clint, this is an easy DIY project because all you need is four pieces of wood and a stain of your choice.

“Just cut [wood pieces into] squares, wrap [the beam], and stain it to the color you like,” Clint told INSIDER.

The pair said that spring is a great time to create consistent lighting in your home

Whether you rent or own your place, homes or apartments have often been through multiple residents and many years of updates, resulting in lighting that is varied throughout every room.

But having the same lightbulbs in every room can help create continuity throughout your home, said Clint.

He also said this update gives people the chance to switch over to more cost-effective and energy-efficient bulbs such as LEDs, which require virtually no upkeep and use less energy over time.

Upgrading your light fixtures can also impact how your space feels

caption Unique light fixtures can help your home look more styled. source Courtesy of Boise Boys

Luke said that people might also want to focus on upgrading their light fixtures to help elevate their home. The best part is that updated fixtures don’t have to be expensive.

“I’ve found a lot of lighting at flea markets and thrift stores … it will cost $25 to $100 and it is amazing the difference it can make in your space,” Luke said.

If you have more time and money to invest in a major spring spruce-up for the home, Clint said you may want to prioritize functional features like roofing and HVAC systems

A functional update that also helps boost the curb appeal of a home is a new roof. Clint said that if it is about time for you to reshingle your home, consider replacing the roof with dark-grey shingles or black shingles.

In addition to providing aesthetic value to your home, a new roof is a major selling point, said Luke.

Clint said he believes another one of the biggest investments you can make in your home is an updated HVAC system. He said you might want to have your system inspected and, if it’s time to upgrade, you may want to consider investing in a more energy-efficient HVAC.

Luke said updating your kitchen cabinets and countertops can be an impactful investment

caption Painting your cabinets can make your home feel brighter. source Courtesy of Boise Boys

Overall, Luke said updating a kitchen is one of the best investments a homeowner can make.

He said that many homes have good cabinet bases, so some simple kitchen renovations might be replacing cabinet doors or painting the existing cabinets. He said he recommends painting cabinets a classic white or a trendy, two-color design by painting your top cabinets white and your lower cabinets navy blue.

Clint said the key to painting your cabinets is first sanding down the existing cabinets completely and then applying a coat of self-leveling primer, which creates a completely smooth base on which your new paint can sit.

Luke said another impactful way to update your kitchen is by getting new countertops, noting that quartz or marble can create a “simple and timeless” look in your home.

The second season of “Boise Boys” premieres on Friday, April 26 at 11/10c on HGTV.