9 places to shop for bedding when you’ve outgrown the set of sheets you had in college

There are many perks of online shopping – it’s easy, convenient, and can be a huge time-saver. There are some products, though, where online shopping can become a gamble. These are the things you need to feel in order to truly get a sense of whether you want them or not. Before you spend your hard-earned money on an expensive mattress, you want to be sure you’ll find it comfortable. The same goes for sheets – if you’re going to buy a nice pair, you want to know that you’ll like the way they feel.

While we can’t provide you with fabric samples through the screen (although that would be pretty cool), we can provide you with what we think is the next best thing – reviews from a team whose literal job is to test out sheets (and lots of other products, too). If you’re going to buy your first “adult” set of sheets online, we have plenty of in-depth reviews to help inform your purchase. To make it a little easier on you, we put that all together in this article.

Keep scrolling to find out more about nine of our favorite places to buy sheets online:

Brooklinen

Queen sheet sets start at $129

With over 30,000 rave reviews, including some from our own team, it’s no doubt that people are obsessed with Brooklinen sheets. Thoughtful design and a cozy feel that gets better with time are a big draw to the brand, but it’s the high-quality at a reasonable pricepoint that keeps customers coming back. You have many options for how to shop for sheets at Brooklinen – they offer a range of bundles that include different combinations, but you can also buy pieces individually. Their twill, linen, sateen, and percale options all offer superior comfort and value – and their newest launch of baby bedding called Brooklittles might just be the cutest thing you see today.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Queen sheet sets start at $24.99

If you’re looking for more options or sheet shopping on a stuffer budget than the startups allow for, check out Bed Bath & Beyond. If the name wasn’t enough of an indicator, Bed Bath & Beyond has a serious selection of sheets. The breadth of materials, colors, patterns, brands, and prices, is impressive. You can find sheet sets or buy pieces individually. I’m partial to the silky-soft feel of their Wamsutta PimaCott sheets, but there are plenty of options that accommodate all kinds of tastes. If you’re on a budget, Bed Bath & Beyond frequently has sales and offers other ways to save money, like an annual membership.

MagicLinen

Queen sheet sets start at $227

If you like to sleep cool, breathable linen sheets will help you get a better nights rest. No, they’re not cheap, but these ones are relatively more affordable than the luxury brands charging $400 a set. MagicLinen is a company from Lithuania (a country that has deep traditions of growing and weaving linen) specializing in linen goods – including sheets, aprons, towels, curtains, and more – so you can rest assured that they’re focused on quality and craftsmanship. Considering the fact that linen sheets can be harder to find than other materials, MagicLinen is a no-brainer if linen bedding is your preference. We were impressed by MagicLinen’s breadth of colors and patterns and their “deep mattress” option, which is made to fit over thicker mattresses and toppers.

Crane & Canopy

Queen sheet sets start at $159

Crane & Canopy is best known for their easy-to-use duvet covers, but we’d be remiss not to mention their sheets too. If you’re looking for premium sheets in unique colors and patterns, Crane & Canopy has you covered. The price points aren’t exorbitant, but they’re not particularly cheap, so these are definitely more of a mid-range budget choice. Our team loves the long-staple cotton sheets that feel super soft the minute you take them out of the bag, and the wide selection. Crane & Canopy also offers the option to buy sheets in a set (which includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases), or as individual pieces. So, you can just pick up one fitted sheet if you need it, or mix and match your pieces for a funky bedding set.

Parachute

Queen sheet sets start at $129

If you love the simplicity of a bed draped in light, airy sheets, you’ll love Parachute’s bedding. Their sheets come in a range of neutrals that complement all kinds of design aesthetics. Their sateen, percale, and linen options will make a luxuriously comfortable addition to your bed. The price tag might be slightly higher than Brooklinen, but one of our reporters swears these are a worthwhile investment that will improve your quality of sleep. Plus, for every sheet set purchased, Parachute donates a life-saving malaria bed net to someone in need, through the organization Nothing But Nets (a United Nations foundation aimed at ending malaria).

Boll & Branch

Queen sheet sets start at $240

With a thoughtful design, a super soft feel, and a premium look, Boll & Branch’s sheet sets are luxurious in every sense of the word . They may be pricier than some of the other options on this list, but this can be attributed to the high-quality materials they use (organic long-staple cotton), their GOTS certification, which means their whole production process is considered organic), and their Fair Trade certification, which means they support ethical wages and working conditions. Additionally, their sheets are made to fit thicker mattresses and keep their shape well after each wash.

Snowe

Queen sheet sets start at $198

Snowe doesn’t just sell sheets, they sell all kinds of housewares that, together, embody an effortlessly luxurious style that’s the envy (and decor inspiration) of their 30,000 plus Instagram followers. Like the rest of their offerings, Snowe’s sheets are a smart and simple luxury. There aren’t many options to choose from – the sheet sets only come in a few neutral colors and in either percale or sateen, but they feel great (some of the silkiest we’ve ever felt) and look good in any space.

Target

Queen sheet sets start at $18.99

If your main priority is affordability, you should check out Target’s selection of bedding. They have a wide range of options, including styles geared at more funky or sophisticated design aesthetics. They even offer some pretty great bedroom decor inspiration if you’re not sure what style you want to go for. You can get a whole sheet set for a Queen sized bed for less than $20. That’s not even factoring in sale prices, which Target offers pretty frequently. If you’re looking for bedding for a child whose tastes are bound to change, or are just looking for a budget-friendly option, Target’s bedding selection is definitely worth checking out.

Amazon

Queen sheet sets starting at $7.99

If a huge selection is what you’re after, Amazon is a great place to look. The sheer size of their bedding selection can be intimidating, but it also means you probably will find something you love. They carry plenty of sheets from more-well known brands like DKNY and Ralph Lauren, alongside brands you may never have heard of before. Their AmazonBasics Microfiber sheets are just $19.99 for a Queen set and have over 10,900 five star reviews. Plus, if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping and returns – which makes the purchase process feel a little less like a gamble.