How to make perfect French press coffee at home in 5 easy steps

Making French press coffee is about as simple as it gets, but if you’re a first-timer, you’re going to want to familiarize yourself with the process before diving in.

There are five simple steps for making French press coffee at home: use coarse grounds, let the coffee steep for a few minutes, stir, plunge slowly, and pour.

If you’re a dyed-in-the-wool drip machine devotee who’s concluded that old grounds from a tin might not be cutting it anymore (no offense), allow us to suggest a simple if life-changing alternative: the French press.

It occupies less counter space, produces far better-tasting coffee (in this writer’s opinion), and only takes two to three minutes longer than your automatic drip machine. Welcome to the wonderful, wide world of rich, full-bodied coffee right at home.

Here’s how to make French press coffee at home:

Step one: getting your grounds right

caption Many grinders have a “French press” preset, but some do not. French presses steep rather than brew, so heavier, coarser grounds are best. source Owen Burke/Business Insider

Unlike your percolator, drip machine, or stovetop, the process of a French press is similar to making tea. Rather than forcing grounds through a filter (either by pressure in the case of espresso, or gravity in the case of drip), a French press works by steeping. The filter/plunger is really only there for filtering out the sediment from the product, which tends to be a richer, stronger solution compared to drip coffee.

Because of this, French press coffee requires coarser grounds that release the goods without as much sediment. This is good news where economics are concerned: while espresso requires an exceptionally consistent and fine ground, which generally requires an expensive grinder, almost any old thing will do if you’re using a French press. If you don’t have a French press setting on your grinder, aim for something along the lines of very fine gravel, like what you see above.

Step two: steeping

caption About a 1:15 coffee-to-water ratio (three tablespoons to one cup) gets you a rich, frothy pot of French press coffee. source Owen Burke/Business Insider

For every cup of coffee you intend to make, add about three tablespoons of coffee grounds. Of course, if this is either too feeble or formidable, adjust as necessary.

Step three: stirring

caption Give a good stir after adding the grounds and boiling water to your pot. source Owen Burke/Business Insider

Once you’ve added the coffee and the boiling water, give it a few good stirs until it starts to foam just a bit.

Then, because you’re steeping bigger grounds and not dissolving powder, you’ll want to let it sit for about three to four minutes, depending on the roast you’re working with and if you really want to dial it to your liking. While your coffee steeps, place the plunger over the top to keep it hot, but don’t press down just yet!

Step four: plunging

caption When it comes time to plunge, patience is key. source Owen Burke/Business Insider

When it comes time to plunge, do so slowly.

Most French presses have an additional lid on top, but if you press the filter too quickly, you risk creating a lot of pressure that can pop open the lid and get hot water on yourself. A slow and even downward pressure also means you’ll end up with a lot less sediment in your coffee.

Step five: pouring

caption Pour, doctor to your liking, and enjoy. source Owen Burke/Business Insider

Beyond pouring and enjoying, that’s about all there is to it. Make sure to thoroughly wash the pot and strainer, if not regularly then at least on occasion, in order to prevent mold spores from developing.

