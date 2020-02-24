How to use an Airbnb gift card to pay for your reservations

caption You can use an Airbnb gift card to pay for stays or experiences. source Casimiro PT/Shutterstock

You can use an Airbnb gift card to pay for everything from renting lodging to booking a tour guide to show you around town.

Once redeemed, your Airbnb gift card will be automatically applied to your Airbnb account.

Before planning a long stay, note that Airbnb gift cards cannot be used on stays longer than 28 days.

An Airbnb gift card can get you anything from a week’s stay in Paris to a sushi making class in Tokyo or a tour of the Acropolis in Athens, to even a hiking adventure in Colorado.

Airbnb gift cards are great gifts for the recipient, and equally great for the gift giver, as they can easily be purchased in stores as physical cards or bought online, in values ranging from $25 to $500, and shared digitally.

Whether you have a physical Airbnb gift card or a digital copy, the redemption method is the same.

Here’s how to use your Airbnb gift card.

How to use an Airbnb gift card

1. Sign into your account on the Airbnb site on your Mac or PC and click your profile image in the top-right corner.

2. Click “Account” in the dropdown menu, then click the “Payments & payouts” tab.

caption Click “Payments & payouts” to add a gift card to your account. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

3. Click on “Add gift card” under “Airbnb gift credit.” You can also check your existing gift card balance here.

caption Click the “Add gift card” button. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

4. Enter the number and pin on your gift card and click “Redeem gift card.”

caption An Airbnb gift card cannot be used to pay for changes to an existing reservation. source Steven John/Business Insider

