Here’s how to use the Amazon app to make sure you never miss a Prime Day deal

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Amazon

Over the course of its five-year history, Amazon Prime Day has become one of the largest online annual shopping events the internet has seen.

While Amazon hasn’t released the date of Prime Day 2019 just yet (we think it’ll be in mid-July), there are some things you can do to prepare yourself for one of the biggest days of the year for great discounts.

The Amazon app is simple and easy way to shop smarter this Prime Day. Here’s how to use the Amazon app to your advantage for Prime Day 2019.

Amazon Prime Day may be a made-up holiday invented by the retail behemoth, but it’s surely something worth celebrating.

For one day each year (two last year) Prime members get exclusive access to hundreds of thousands of deals on the site. While Amazon Prime offers many perks, Prime Day’s serious savings may be enough of a reason on its own to snag a membership. But to shop all of the great Prime Day deals you need an Amazon Prime membership, so if you aren’t one already, you should sign up for a free 30-day trial sometime before Prime Day.

We may not know the official date yet (though it always seems to fall mid-July), but there’s no such thing as being too prepared. We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2019 – including some great deals our readers loved last year and some predictions we think people will be excited about this year, too.

The Amazon app is one of the quickest, easiest ways to prep for Prime Day. It allows you to see deals before they go live, and will alert you when the deal you’re interested in goes live. This is useful all year round, but is particularly helpful on Prime Day when daily deals offer even steeper discounts and change out more frequently.

Below, I’ll walk you through exactly how to use the app to make sure you never miss a Prime Day deal on something you want.

How to use the Amazon app on Prime Day:

Download the Amazon app

source Amazon

To begin, you need the app. Download it in the app store then log into your Prime account.

This app will be the key to making sure you never miss a good deal this Prime Day.

Head over to the “Upcoming” deals

source Amazon

Open the app and drop down the toolbar on the left-hand side. Click “Today’s Deals” and then “Upcoming” – this will let you view all deals 24 hours before they go live.

Choose the deals you want to keep an eye on

source Amazon

Scroll through the deals and tap “Watch this Deal” on any items you’re interested in. The app will alert you when these deals go live.

Watch your deals and get ready to buy

source Amazon

Click the “Watching” tab at any time to see how long you have until your deals drop. Now, all you have to do is wait for a notification telling you your deals are live.

With hundreds of thousands of deals, and new ones constantly dropping, it can be hard to keep track of everything you want to buy on Prime Day – unless you use the Amazon app, that is. It’s a great tool to keep organized and get ahead of the Prime Day chaos – because Prime Day certainly is just as hectic as your average shopping holiday, even though there are no lines.

So, do yourself a favor and save yourself time furiously searching for products on Prime Day by downloading the Amazon app so you can tag the products you want now. You’ll be a Prime Day-pro in no time.