How to use Apple Pay on an Apple Watch with your debit or credit card

caption Adding Apple Pay to your Apple Watch makes contactless purchases easy. source Apple

You can set up Apple Pay on your Apple Watch using the Watch app for iPhone.

You can add multiple cards and change your default card for purchases via the app.

To use Apple Pay, simply press the side button twice and hold your Apple Watch near a contactless reader until you feel a soft tap.

Apple Watch allows you to do many things without having to take out your iPhone (like peeking at notifications, sending quick text responses, and dismissing iPhone alarms), and using Apple Pay is one of them.

Here’s how it’s done.

First, set up Apple Pay on your Apple Watch

You can add credit, debit, and prepaid cards to Apple Watch.

1. Open the Watch app for iPhone. Go to the My Watch tab.

2. Tap “Wallet & Apple Pay.”

caption Tap “Wallet & Apple Pay.” source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

3. Tap Add Card, then Continue.

4. For cards that have already been added to your iPhone, you’ll be prompted to enter the card’s security code to add it to Apple Watch. For completely new cards, you can have the information entered via a photo by positioning your card inside a square on the screen or by entering in your card information (name, card number, expiration date, security code) manually.

caption Type in your card info. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

5. After entering your card information, you’ll be brought to a Terms and Conditions page. Review this page, then tap Agree to continue the setup process.

6. As your card is set up for Apple Pay, “Your bank or card issuer will verify your information and decide if you can use your card with Apple Pay,” an Apple support page reads. “If your bank or issuer needs more information to verify your card, they’ll ask you for it.”

In the case of my Capital One card, it required a verification code that was sent to my iPhone. As I was using the iPhone that the code was sent to via text message, it was automatically entered and completed the setup process.

7. Once you’ve successfully added a card to your Watch, you’ll see a confirmation screen and the card will appear under “Payment Cards On Your Watch.”

caption It’ll take a second to confirm and add your card info to Apple Pay. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

How to use Apple Pay on Apple Watch

Once you’ve added cards to your Watch, you can use Apple Pay in a variety of ways.

1. When you’re ready to pay at a store that accepts Apple Pay (indicated by these symbols), press the side button twice. This will pull up your default card.

caption Pressing the side button twice will bring up your default card. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

2. Hold your Apple Watch near the contactless reader, within a few centimeters, until you feel a soft tap.

3. Apple notes that “Depending on the store and transaction amount, you might need to sign a receipt or enter your PIN.”

4. To pay with a different card, swipe left or right until you reach the card you’d like to use. Hold the Watch near the contactless reader.

5. To change your default card, go to the Wallet & Apple Pay page of the Watch app for iPhone and scroll to the Transaction Defaults section. Tap Default Card, then select a new default card. You can also enter a default shipping address, email, and phone number for autofill purposes in future transactions.

How to check your transaction history

1. Open the Watch app for iPhone. Go to the My Watch tab, then tap Wallet & Apple Pay.

2. Tap on the card you’d like to see transactions for, then tap Transactions.

3. Make sure Transaction History is turned on. You’ll see a list of latest transactions here.

caption You can see all of your recent transactions on this page when it’s enabled. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

4. Note that the amounts you see may be initial authorization amounts, which may differ from the final transaction amount. To see final transaction amounts, check your credit or debit card statement.

