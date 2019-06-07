How to set up and use Apple Pay on an iPhone

caption Apple Pay is simple to use once it’s set up. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

You can use Apple Pay to make purchases at many retail locations just by waving your iPhone near the point of sale terminal (though you need to approve the purchase with Touch ID or Face ID).

You can add multiple credit cards to the Wallet app and set a default card or switch rapidly among them.

The Wallet app keeps a record of all transactions which you can review at any time.

Apple Pay is a “digital wallet” for Apple devices like the iPhone and Apple Watch. It’s a feature that lets you use your device to make mobile payments without taking out your wallet, purse, credit cards, or cash.

There are a number of competing mobile payment systems – notably, Google Pay and Samsung Pay for Android devices – but Apple Pay has become very common, accepted at about three quarters of the top US retailers. Soon, you’ll even be able to use Apple Pay to take the New York City subway.

Want to use Apple Pay on your phone and keep your wallet in your pocket? Here’s how to set it up and use it.

How to set up Apple Pay

If you plan to use Apple Pay with more than one device, you need to set it up separately on each one. To configure your Apple Watch, read our article, “How to use Apple Pay on an Apple Watch with your debit or credit card.”

Here’s how to set up Apple Pay on an iPhone.

1. On your iPhone, open the Wallet app.

2. Tap the plus sign in the upper right corner of the screen.

caption Add a credit card to your Apple Pay wallet by tapping the plus sign. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Tap “Continue” on the introduction page and then get ready to add your credit or debit card to the iPhone.

4. Add a credit card by holding the phone over the card, letting the iPhone automatically read the number off the front of the card.

caption Your iPhone can read the details from your credit card automatically. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. Complete the process, tapping “Next,” entering the expiration date, and the security code.

caption Finish entering your credit card details like the expiration date and security code (found on the back of the card). source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

6. You should see the Terms and Conditions page. Review the information and tap “Agree.”

7. Your iPhone will attempt to confirm the card with the credit card company and add it to the wallet. For some cards, this happens automatically, though for other credit cards, you might need to enter a verification code or otherwise communicate with your credit card company.

When you finish this process, you should see the card appear in your wallet. Repeat that process for any other credit cards that you want to add.

How to change the default credit card on Apple Pay

If you add multiple cards to your Apple Wallet, you can specify which one you want to use by default when making a purchase.

1. Start the Settings app and tap “Wallet & Apple Pay.”

2. Tap “Default Card” and choose the card you want to use.

caption You can use the Settings app to specify which credit card is used by default. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to make a payment with Apple Pay using your iPhone

The best part of using Apple Pay on your phone is the convenience. It more or less works automatically – you don’t have to go out of your way to make purchases with it. Here’s what you do:

1. When you are ready to pay, hold the iPhone directly over the point of sale terminal. You might need to look for the Apple Pay or wireless symbol so you know where to position the phone. If in doubt, you can ask the cashier where to position it.

2. The wallet app should launch automatically.

3. If you want to use the default credit card, use Touch ID or Face ID to approve the transaction. If you want to switch to another card, tap the card you want to use before you approve the transaction.

How to check your Apple Pay transaction history

At any time, you can see a list of transactions you’ve made with any card in your Apple Pay wallet.

1. Open the Wallet app.

2. Tap on any card you want to inspect. You should see a list of all the transactions made with that card appear under it.

caption The wallet keeps a history of all your transactions. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. If you don’t see any transactions, the transaction history might be turned off. To turn it on, tap the black circle with three dots at the top right of the credit card screen. Make sure that “Show History” is turned on.

