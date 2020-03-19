How to use a bidet – it’s easier than you think

source Walmart

When it’s time to shower, do you rub a dry towel all over yourself and call it a day? Of course not.

Yet, using dry toilet paper is considered a perfectly acceptable way to clean our dirtiest areas. We always wash our hands and bodies with water, why not wash our nether regions with water as well? This is where bidets provide a hygienic solution.

The word bidet comes from the French word for “little horse” because of how you straddle the original standalone bidets. At their most basic, bidets spray water to clean you more thoroughly after using the bathroom. High-end models will also air dry you off and feature heated seats, precise water heat and nozzle adjustments, and even nightlights.

Bidets are quite popular in France. You will also find them throughout Europe, the Middle East, and in several Asian countries, including South Korea and Japan.

Americans are just starting to catch on to the common sense benefits of bidet use. And, with toilet paper shortages across the country, bidets are becoming an even more attractive alternative. There are several benefits to using bidets, including:

Better personal hygiene. Experts suggest that cleaning with toilet paper and water is much better for you than cleaning with toilet paper alone.

Easier cleaning. For many people with mobility issues, it’s hard to reach down there and clean up with toilet paper. With a bidet, it’s much easier.

Eco-friendliness. Bidet use is much better for the environment than using paper made from trees.

Reduced risk of plumbing issues. With less toilet paper going through your pipes, there’s a reduced chance of clogging. This is especially true if you use flushable wipes too.

Using a bidet may seem intimidating at first. We recommend starting with the lowest water pressure you can until you are comfortable. But, as you get used to the bidet’s functions, you’ll likely become “one of us” and wonder how you ever lived without one.

How to use any type of bidet

Bidet toilet seats and bidet attachments are the most common types of bidets you will encounter in American homes, and they essentially function the same. Installation is simple, you just remove your current toilet seat, mount the bidet, connect it to your toilet’s water supply, and let it work its magic.

Every bidet toilet seat and attachment I’ve used – and I’ve used quite a few – has had clearly labeled controls. However, the buttons or knobs can be hard to read while you are sitting on the toilet so you may want to take a moment to familiarize yourself with the controls before you do your business.

How to use an electric bidet seat

Electric bidets usually have buttons on a side control panel or remote control. The number of options can seem overwhelming at first, but don’t be afraid to experiment. For standard cleaning, you typically press the “wash” or sometimes “rear” or “front” button, depending on whether you’re cleaning your front area or hindquarters. Commonly, there’s also a nozzle position button that lets you adjust the position of the nozzle so the water goes precisely where you want it. As with the non-electric version, you’ll find a button that adjusts the water temperature and pressure.

How long you run the water is a matter of personal preference. I’ve found spraying for 20 to 60 seconds is enough to get the job done.

Fancier bidet toilet seats – such as my favorite the Brondell Swash 1400 – have an array of other features, including adjustable spray width, an oscillating nozzle, a heated seat, a nightlight, and drying. If your bidet dries you, you might be able to get away with not using toilet paper.

The instructions above will help you use the most popular bidet types in America, including toilets with built-in bidets, but you may also encounter a few other types.

How to use a non-electric bidet seat

Non-electric bidet seats, like the Tushy Classic, typically have a knob that you turn to release the water. The more you turn the knob, the more water pressure you will experience. Turn the knob slowly at first to avoid discomfort. While high-pressure water tends to do a better job of cleaning, you don’t want to hurt yourself as the pressure can get intense.

Non-electric bidets may also have knobs for water temperature (usually just hot or cold) and nozzle position. You can experiment with these to achieve your optimal comfort level. Though, be careful with the hot water – it does a superior job of cleaning but there’s the potential of scalding. That said, I’ve never hurt myself with water pressure or hot water when using a bidet seat. It’s possible but unlikely.

How to use a handheld bidet sprayer

Bidet sprayers connect to your toilet’s water source and work essentially the same as a sprayer you might have on your kitchen sink or in your garden. After you’re done doing your business, you grab the sprayer while still sitting on the toilet, point it at the area you want to clean, and squeeze the handle. The water and debris should go into the toilet. You can also adjust the amount of water pressure. We recommend beginning with low pressure.

How to use a portable or travel bidet

Once I started living the bidet life, it was hard for me to travel since none of the places I went to had bidets. So, I picked up a travel bidet.

Also called a portable bidet, travel bidets consist of a bottle that holds about 13 ounces of water and a screw-on nozzle. You fill the bottle with warm – but not too hot – water, screw on the nozzle, and when you are done using the bathroom, point the nozzle at the area you want to clean while still sitting on the toilet and squeeze the bottle. This will send a stream of water to clean.

If you’re a bigger person, like me, you may need to lean to one side while on the toilet so that you have room to get the nozzle down there. And, when you’re done, don’t forget to thoroughly rinse the bidet in the sink before washing your hands.

How to use a standalone bidet

Standalone bidets are the original bidets. They are usually made of ceramic and resemble a toilet without a lid or reservoir. Standalone bidets are typically positioned next to toilets since you use them after urinating or defecating.

To use a standalone bidet, you can sit or straddle the bidet facing the fixtures (you may need to take your pants off for this) or away from the fixtures (like a toilet). Make sure you position yourself over the jet, then turn the knobs to release hot or cold water depending on what you are most comfortable with. We recommend starting with cold water and slowly adding hot to avoid the chance of scalding. Move your position to ensure you wash the parts you want to clean.

Some standalone bidets don’t have jets. Instead, they simply fill the basin, and you are supposed to use your hand to lap the water over your dirty areas as you might in the bath or shower.

Do you still need toilet paper?

If you use a bidet that doesn’t have a drying function, you’ll likely want to dry yourself off before putting your underwear back on. This is where toilet paper comes in handy.

Even with a bidet that dries you, you may still want to use toilet paper to check the bidet’s work to ensure you are truly clean down there. The bidet will do all of the work most of the time, but it’s nice to know for sure by doing a final wipe.