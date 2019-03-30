How to use Blue Apron meal kits to make delicious dinners at home

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

If you want to do more cooking at home, meal kit services like Blue Apron can lend a helping hand.

Blue Apron is one of the most popular meal kit services on the market, and with delicious menus and easy ordering, it’s not hard to see why.

Read on to find out how to order Blue Apron meal kits straight to your door and get cooking.

What’s the only way to improve on a home cooked meal? Make it easier to come by. And that is precisely what Blue Apron does with its meal kits.

Packed with tasty recipes and pre-portioned ingredients, Blue Apron boxes come straight to your doorstep once a week with the requisite materials for making delicious dinners throughout the week. If nothing else, it’ll save you a few trips to the grocery store, and take some of the thinking out of preparing your meals. Here’s how to use Blue Apron.

1: Head over to Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s website contains all the information that you’ll need to start picking your meals. You can check out weekly menus up to five weeks in advance, and start thinking about what plan might be best for your needs

2: Pick a plan

Blue Apron offers four plans. We break them down below.

The Signature Plan for 2 : Choose two or three recipes every week with portions meant for two people. You can either choose your recipes yourself or have Blue Apron choose on your behalf based on your dietary preferences and restrictions.

: Choose two or three recipes every week with portions meant for two people. You can either choose your recipes yourself or have Blue Apron choose on your behalf based on your dietary preferences and restrictions. The Signature Plan for 4 : Choose anywhere from two to four recipes from a collection of five weekly recipes that will feed four folks.

: Choose anywhere from two to four recipes from a collection of five weekly recipes that will feed four folks. WW Freestyle : For the health conscious, the WW Freestyle plan offers a weekly selection of six options, all of which are nutritious and delicious. Choose either two or three recipes per week for two people to enjoy.

: For the health conscious, the WW Freestyle plan offers a weekly selection of six options, all of which are nutritious and delicious. Choose either two or three recipes per week for two people to enjoy. Vegetarian Plan for 2: Blue Apron offers three non-meat recipes every week for two folks to enjoy. If you select this plan, Blue Apron will automatically send you three meals for every week you’re signed up.

No matter which plan you choose, Blue Apron’s meal kits come with all the ingredients and cooking instructions necessary for preparing your meal, so whether you’re a novice or an experienced chef, you’re set up for success.

3: Sign up

Once you’ve decided which of the above options best suits your needs, you’re ready to sign up. You’ll need to first input your email address, create a password, and then input your zip code to ensure that Blue Apron delivers to your area.

4: Pay for your plan

Plans range in price from $47.95 for two meals for two people to $119.84 for four meals for four people. You’ll be billed on a weekly basis, and you can stop shipments and payments at any point.

5: Set your delivery date

On Blue Apron’s checkout page, you’ll have the opportunity to select which day of the week you’d like to receive your meal kits, and leave any special instructions that may be necessary for delivery.

6: Select your meals

Once you’ve paid for your new Blue Apron subscription, you’re ready to start selecting your week’s menu. Remember that you can order up to five weeks in advance, so you can always have a sense of what dinners you have to come.

7: Get cooking

The fun part is all that’s left!