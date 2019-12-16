How to use Dropbox on your iPhone to store or share files, and access them on any device

It's easy to use the Dropbox app on your iPhone to upload, download, or share files.

It’s easy to use the Dropbox app on your iPhone to upload, download, or share files.
Reuters

A free, basic Dropbox account comes with 2 GB of storage space, enough to store and share plenty of photos, documents, and videos between devices.

Dropbox is helpful because it allows you to access all your stored files from any device, as long as you’re logged into your account. And with the Dropbox app on your iPhone, accessing and sharing those files is easier than ever.

Here’s how to share and add Dropbox files using the app.

How to use Dropbox on your iPhone to share files

To share a file from Dropbox via your iPhone, first get the Dropbox app and then log into your existing account.

1. Tap the “Files” icon at the bottom of the screen.

2. Open the folder with the Dropbox file you want to share.

3. Tap the three dots under the file.

The drop-down menu also gives you options to rename, move, or delete the file.

The drop-down menu also gives you options to rename, move, or delete the file.
Steven John/Business Insider

4. Tap the word “Share” and enter your recipient’s contact information.

You can tap Share or Export to send your file.

You can tap Share or Export to send your file.
Steven John/Business Insider

5. Tap the “Share” button to complete the sharing process.

How to add files to Dropbox on your iPhone

1. Tap the word “Create” at the bottom of the Dropbox app screen.

2. Select “Create or Upload File.”

You can also create a new audio recording, photo, or document scan and immediately upload it to Dropbox.

You can also create a new audio recording, photo, or document scan and immediately upload it to Dropbox.
Steven John/Business Insider

3. Tap “Upload File” on the menu, then hit “Browse.”

4. Locate the file you want to upload on your iPhone, then choose where on Dropbox you want to keep it.

5. Tap “Upload.”

