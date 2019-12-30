How to use eBay Bucks or sign up for eBay’s rewards program if you haven’t already

caption The eBay Bucks Rewards Program lets you earn rewards on qualifying purchases, and use them to buy more on eBay. source Natee Meepian/Shutterstock

You can use the eBay Bucks Rewards Program to receive a percentage back on qualified eBay purchases in the form of an eBay Certificate.

First, you need to sign up for eBay Bucks, and then eBay will issue you a Bucks Certificate every quarter.

The eBay Bucks Rewards Program is eBay’s free rewards program. Users have to first sign up to begin earning rewards on qualifying purchases, which are transferred in the form of a gift certificate each quarter, or every three months.

Most purchases are eligible to earn eBay Bucks, with the major exceptions being real estate and vehicles. The program can be lucrative – users can earn up to $100 in eBay Bucks per transaction, and up to $500 in eBay Bucks per quarter.

Once eBay issues an eBay Bucks certificate, the user has 30 days to redeem it. Note that only users who are in good standing with eBay, and are US or Canadian residents, are eligible to sign up for eBay Bucks. eBay Bucks are also non-transferable, and cannot be combined across multiple accounts.

How to sign up for the eBay Bucks Rewards Program

1. Sign up for eBay Bucks by following the prompts on eBay’s site.

2. Once you’re signed up and logged into your account, you’ll automatically begin earning eBay bucks on purchases that have the eBay Bucks icon.

3. Once per quarter, eBay will issue you an eBay Bucks certificate. You have 30 days to use it.

How to use eBay Bucks

When you want to redeem your eBay Bucks gift certificate an icon for it should automatically appear next to your item subtotal when you’re checking out.

1. Select the check box next to the eBay Bucks icon to apply it to your purchase.

2. If you don’t see your eBay Bucks certificate, you can manually enter it at checkout.

3. To manually enter your code, first go to the “eBay Bucks” section of “My eBay” to view your certificate.

4. Find the code on your certificate, and enter it into the “Coupons, gift cards or certificates” section on the checkout screen.

5. Hit “Apply” to apply the amount to your purchase.

