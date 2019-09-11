How to use the Find My iPhone feature for a Mac, to locate your computer if it’s lost or stolen

- source
- You can use Find My iPhone on a Mac to locate your Mac computer if it’s lost or stolen.
- You can also sync your Mac with your iCloud account to enable Find My iPhone (or Find My Mac) for your computer.
If your iPhone has been lost or stolen, your first move is usually to check Apple’s Find My iPhone feature.
But did you know you can also do this for other Apple devices, including your Mac?
By syncing your Mac computer with your iCloud account and enabling Find My Mac on your computer, you can locate your Mac in just a few easy steps.
How to use Find my iPhone on Mac
1. Open System Preferences on your Mac (shown here using a MacBook Pro).
2. Click on the iCloud icon (resembling a blue cloud).
3. Scroll until you see Find My Mac in the menu’s list.
4. If there is not a blue check mark on the left, click the box.
5. A pop-up will ask if you want to allow Find My Mac to use your computer’s location. Click Allow.
6. A check mark will now appear next to Find My Mac, indicating the use of your computer’s location for the feature.
How to use iCloud to find your Mac
1. Go to https://www.icloud.com/.
2. Next, use your Apple ID or email address associated with your Mac and password to sign in to iCloud. During this section you may get a pop-up on your Mac’s homescreen notifying you of new sign-in to your iCloud account along with a verification code. Enter the verification code, then click the arrow.
3. Once you are signed in, click Find iPhone.
4. In the middle of the page, click My Devices to access the dropdown menu.
5. In the menu, find the name of your Mac and select.
6. Once you’ve selected your Mac, you have the ability to play a sound on your Mac to help you locate it, lock your Mac so no one without the access code can unlock it, or erase the device from your iCloud.
