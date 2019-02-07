‘Fortnite’ has finally released a tool for merging multiple accounts. Here’s how PlayStation 4 players can bring their unlocks to Nintendo Switch and Xbox One

source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

“Fortnite” is the first video game to allow cross-platform play between PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android, but switching between different platforms hasn’t always been easy.

Players moving from PlayStation 4 to other platforms were unable to access their account on the Nintendo Switch or Xbox One, forcing them to make a second profile.

Using the “Fortnite” account merge tool, players can migrate cosmetic items and other unlockables onto a single profile.

Epic Games has rolled out a new account merge tool for “Fortnite,” allowing players with multiple “Fortnite” accounts to combine their profiles and collect all of their unlocked items under a single name. “Fortnite” is the most popular game in the world with more than 200 million players worldwide, and it’s available for free on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, and iOS.

PlayStation 4 owners will probably get the most use out of the “Fortnite” account merge tool. While “Fortnite” entered the PlayStation Cross-Play beta in September 2018, players who started playing the game on PS4 were blocked from logging into the same account from Nintendo Switch or Xbox One consoles. As a result, many were forced to create a second account to play on different platforms.

Because “Fortnite” ties unlockable items, stats, and player progression to individual accounts, creating a new second profile essentially starts the player over from scratch. Players on Xbox and Nintendo Switch were able to log in with the same account from both consoles without issue, and the same account could also be used on Android and iOS devices.

In September, “Fortnite” creator Epic Games promised that the account merge tool would be able to rectify the issue with PlayStation 4 profiles and allow players to combine their progress from different accounts. Now, four months after the game implemented cross-play with PlayStation 4, players can finally bring their items to different consoles.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to use the “Fortnite” account merge tool.

The account merge process starts on the “Fortnite” website.

source Epic Games

To use the tool, players need to visit the “Fortnite” website. From there, they’ll be asked to select the accounts they want to link together. Be sure that you have access to the emails associated with your separate accounts, you’ll need them to complete the transfer.

Players who have had their accounts banned or disabled will not be able to transfer items from their abandoned profile.

You’ll need to select a primary account, and then a secondary account to transfer your items and information from.

source Epic Games

For the tool to work properly, you need to have played “Fortnite” on one of the accounts prior to September 28, 2018, when crossplay was officially implemented for PlayStation 4. While the account migration tool is most important for players coming from PS4, others with multiple “Fortnite” accounts can still make use of it.

Epic says it will take two weeks for your transferred items to show up on your primary account.

caption “Fortnite” has all sorts of unlockable items for players to keep track of. source Epic Games

Once you’ve completed the process, it will take two weeks for Epic to transfer your in-game items and Vbucks to your primary account. For Battle Royale mode, the game will merge all cosmetic items, and Save the World mode will retain all llamas, defenders, heroes schematics, survivors, XP, and evolution and perk materials gained over time.

Be warned, though: A few things won’t transfer over from your secondary account. Items from the Unreal Marketplace, Creative Islands, and your Save the World account level and progress will not be moved to your primary account.

Once the account merge is done, your primary account will keep all of your “Fortnite” progress.

source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

Once your migration is done, you should be able to use the same account across all versions of “Fortnite,” and all of your progress will be linked between different consoles. Good luck on your next drop!