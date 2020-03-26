How to use Google Drive with Slack by connecting your accounts to send files

caption You can connect your Google Drive account to Slack and send files and documents in messages. source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

To use Google Drive with Slack, you first need to connect the app to Slack or access your Google Drive account in your browser.

With Slack’s growing reputation as an online work-sharing tool, it makes sense to connect it with Google Drive, a file-sharing tool.

The easiest way to connect Google Drive and Slack is to add a Google Drive link to a message, then follow the prompts to connect them.

Slack has quickly become a preferred tool for workers looking to collaborate over distance or even just from remote home offices.

People have been sharing files over Google Drive for years, however. For that reason, Google Drive and Slack are a pretty perfect union.

You can send Google Drive files to your Slack team, or attach files directly from Google Drive in a message, once your accounts are linked.

Here’s how to do it.

How to use Google Drive with Slack

1. Open Google Drive on your Mac or PC.

2. Open any file and then click the blue “Share” button in the top-right, and then “Get shareable link.”

caption Get the shareable link for your file. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

3. Paste that shareable link in a message in a Slack group.

caption Paste the link in Slack. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

4. A Slackbot message will show up identifying it as a Google Drive link and asking if you want to connect Google Drive to Slack. Click the “Connect” button.

caption Click “Connect.” source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

5. A pop-up with your Google account will ask if you want to allow Slack to access it. Click on “Yes,” then “Allow.”

caption Allow Slack to access your Google account. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

6. Next, you will be taken back to your Slack page where it will say that Google Drive is asking permission to access Slack.

caption Allow Google Drive to access Slack. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

7. Scroll down and click on “Allow” again.

caption Click “Allow.” source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

8. Once you have connected both Slack and Google Drive, the Google Drive app will be available in your side toolbar in Slack.

caption Google Drive in Slack. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

9. When you click on the paperclip icon in any Slack messages going forward, you will be asked if you want to attach a file from your Google Drive. Clicking on that will pull up your Google Drive folders and allow you to attach files directly.

caption You can now attach files from your Google Drive. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

