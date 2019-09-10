How to use Google Lens to identify objects and learn more information using your camera and Google Assistant

caption It’s easy to use Google Lens to get more information about products simply by taking a picture. source Google

Google Lens is a tool that uses image recognition to help you navigate the real world through Google Assistant.

You can use it to identify images on your camera and gain more information about landmarks, places, plants, animals, products, and other objects. It can also be used to scan and auto-translate text.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to start using this helpful tool to identify images around you.

How to use Google Lens

Before you can use Google Lens, make sure you’ve downloaded the app onto your phone from the Google Play store. And keep in mind that it’s only available to those with an Android phone (unless you’re using Google Photos, which you can see directions for at the bottom).

Once that’s done, here’s how to start using it to identify images via Google Assistant on an Android phone:

1. Long press the home button to open Google Assistant.

2. Tap the compass icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

caption Tap the compass button in the bottom right corner. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Tap the camera icon, located to the left of the microphone icon in the bottom-center of the screen.

caption Tap the camera button towards the bottom of the screen. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. If this is your first time using Google Lens, you may have to tap “Get Started” to continue.

caption Click “Get started” to launch Google Lens. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Take a photo of whatever you want Google Lens to identify by tapping the search button in the bottom-center section of the screen.

caption Use the search button to get information with Google Lens. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Once you snap the photo and Google Lens identifies the image, you’ll get a list of relevant information about it.

To tap into the tool’s other features, you can select from a number of different options depending on your photo – the document icon to scan text, the character icons to translate text, the shopping cart for shopping information, or the fork and knife icon for restaurants.

How to use Google Lens through Google Photos

Alternatively, if you haven’t yet enabled the Google Assistant on your phone or don’t have access to it, you could also access Google Lens via the Google Photos app.

First, snap a photo of whatever you want to identify. Then open the Google Photos app, select that photo, and tap the Google Lens icon. From there, you should be able to access all of the tools and features mentioned above on your Android phone.

You can use Google Lens via Google Photos on your iPhone or iPad, but some of your options will be limited; for instance, you won’t be able to identify products and barcodes.

