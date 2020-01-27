How to use Grammarly on Google Docs with a Google Chrome extension to enhance your writing

caption You can add the Grammarly shortcut to Google Docs in your Google Chrome browser. source dennizn/Shutterstock

To use Grammarly on Google Docs, you can simply download the Google Chrome extension and it will automatically be added as an extension to Google Docs.

Grammarly will review your Google Doc for grammar, spelling, and punctuation mistakes.

Here’s how to download and use Grammarly on Google Docs.

If you write online – and most of us do – Grammarly is an indispensable free grammar checker for speeding up your editing process and improving your writing.

Grammarly has expanded its use to Google Docs, and can be downloaded in beta form. However, although it’s a beta version, it feels more like a fully polished program.

Here’s how to download and use Grammarly in Google Docs.

How to download Grammarly to use in Google Docs

1. Open Google Chrome on your PC or Mac computer.

2. Install Grammarly for Chrome.

caption Go to the Chrome Web Store and install Grammarly for Chrome. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

3. Log into your Google account and open up a Google Doc.

4. Turn on Grammarly for Google Docs by clicking the Grammarly icon in your navigation bar at the top of the screen.

caption Click the Grammarly icon and log in if needed. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

5. Click the icon again to toggle it on or off, as well as to customize your review settings.

How to use Grammarly on Google Docs

Now that Grammarly is installed and set up, you can see the total number of suggested edits on your document by checking the icon in the bottom-right hand corner.

caption Click the suggested edits icon in the bottom-right corner to review Grammarly’s suggestions. source Christopher Curley/Business Insider

Suggested edits are shown as red underlined text. You can hover your cursor over the text to see the suggested edit.

Grammarly encourages users to go through edits point by point, a helpful feature with a practice as nuanced and open to interpretation as grammar.

To accept an edit, simply hover over the selection and click its suggestion. To reject it, hover below the suggestion and click the “Ignore” icon.

caption Accept or ignore Grammarly’s suggested edit. source Christopher Curley/Business Insider

