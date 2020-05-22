How to use LastPass to save and manage your passwords and other personal data

caption Add LastPass to your web browser’s toolbar and download the mobile app to manage your account at any time. source igor moskalenko/Shutterstock

To use LastPass on any device, you must first create an account using your email and establish a master password.

You can use LastPass on your computer by adding the platform’s extension to your browser.

On devices like iPhones and Androids, you should download the LastPass mobile app to protect your files, payment info, passwords, and more on the go.

If you have a ton of accounts, each requiring separate login information, chances are, you’ve had at least one instance where you forgot your password. You may also be saving sensitive account information like bank cards or IDs through your browser, potentially exposing you to have your information stolen.

That’s where a password management system like LastPass, which stores your information in an encrypted vault, can come in handy.

For those who are interested in protecting their private information without having to remember it all, here’s a guide to using LastPass, which is available as a mobile app and as a computer browser extension.

How to use LastPass on a computer or mobile device

To access any of LastPass’s free or paid plan features, you must first register for an account. The password you establish for your LastPass account is a master key of sorts. So make it memorable but difficult for someone else to guess for extra protection and easy access to your encrypted data.

caption The LastPass dashboard provides easy one-click access to its various features. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Once you’re registered with the site, you’re provided a virtual vault. This is where you search your various saved passwords, find your digital wallet, and access your 50 MB of free encrypted storage (or 1 GB of storage if you have a premium account). Curate what private information you want to be saved, like online retail logins, insurance or bill account info, shipping addresses, WiFi passwords, and more.

Before any of your information can be saved, you must first populate it on online forms and web pages as you traditionally would. After you’ve done this once, LastPass can collect and store it locally on your device, whether it’s a phone or computer, protected by various multifactor authentication measures and security challenges depending on your plan tier.

caption Add LastPass to your toolbar and manage several aspects of your account without having to leave your current browser window. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

You can access your saved LastPass information by downloading the mobile app or installing a browser extension. Both allow you to add and create your passwords or use a password and username generator to strengthen your online security automatically.

Both the mobile and browser options offer an autofill feature, making accessing your logins securely even more convenient. The extension is available for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Internet Explorer, and Opera. And the mobile app is available for iPhone and Android.

