How to use a Lyft promotional code to get discounted rides

You can use a Lyft promo code to get discounted rides.

Lyft offers promotional codes to first-time riders and users who refer friends to the service.

The promo codes are usually good for a certain percentage off the cost of a ride.

If you have never used Lyft before, there’s a good chance a promotional code is waiting for you to save some money off of your first trip with the ride-hailing service.

When you use a promo code, you receive “ride credits” good for a certain percentage or dollar amount off a completed ride. First-time riders can get up to $25 off, while other users can share an individualized code with friends to earn credits toward future rides.

Entering a promo code is easy and can be done by accessing Lyft’s settings menu in the mobile app on your iPhone or Android.

How to use a Lyft promo code

1. Launch the Lyft app from your device, shown here using an iPhone X.

2. Tap the three horizontal lines at the top left-hand corner to access the menu.

3. Tap “Promos.”

caption Tap the Menu icon and press Promos. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. Next, type in the code in the text box where it says “Enter Promo Code.”

caption Select “Enter your promo code.” source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. Make sure the spelling is correct (promo codes are case sensitive in some instances).

6. If the promo code you’ve entered has been accepted, a credit will be added to your account and will be listed under “Promos.”

How to get or share Lyft promo codes

All first-time Lyft users get a promo credit to their account for their first ride. You can find the promo codes available for new users here.

If you are already a Lyft use and are looking to earn ride credits, you can share your personalized promo code with your friends, and get up to $10 in ride credit when they book their first ride. You can find your individualized code by going to Menu > Promos > Free Rides.

