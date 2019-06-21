How to use Netflix codes to find specific categories of movies and shows that Netflix won’t show you otherwise

caption You can use Netflix codes to find new movies and shows in category groups. source sitthiphong/Shutterstock

You can use Netflix codes to find very specific subsets of movies and shows on Netflix.

Once you know the link structure needed, you can use these codes to navigate to any section of the site, with categories as broad as “action/adventure” to ones specific as movies featuring a certain actor.

Navigating through Netflix is easiest when you either know the exact movie or show you want to watch, you’re okay with sticking to broader genres, or you’re fine with passively browsing the movies the site’s algorithm throws at you.

But if you’re interested in taking a more active role in your streaming experience, and looking into the smaller corners of the site that you wouldn’t be able to get to via the main menus, you might want to use Netflix codes.

On Netflix, these codes are a string of numbers that are assigned to different subsets of the site (like “Korean crime thrillers” or “tearjerkers”), and they can be inserted into the site’s URL to get to that section of the site.

Here’s more about how to use them, and some codes you might want to keep on hand:

How to use Netflix codes

It’s pretty straightforward, but you’ll need to know the code to get started. Once you have it, use this basic link structure: “https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/CODE“

So, for example, if you wanted to get to all of the action comedy movies, you’d go to: https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/43040

caption There are many different Netflix codes, for many different genre and category combinations. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Netflix codes you may want to use

Wine and beverage appreciation: 1458

Cerebral Scandanavian movies: 995

Korean crime thrillers: 434

Creature features: 6895

Campy movies: 1252

Satires: 4922

Tearjerkers: 6384

Westerns: 7700

Screwball comedies: 9702

Cult TV shows: 74652

Goofy courtroom movies: 285

You can find more codes here.

