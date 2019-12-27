How to use pinch-to-zoom in the Voice Memos app on an iPhone to precisely edit and trim recordings

You can use the pinch-to-zoom feature on your iPhone to edit Voice Memos down with greater accuracy.

The built-in Voice Memos app on your iPhone is an incredibly useful tool to record conversations or musings that you don’t have time to write down.

Once you make recordings on the Voice Memos app, you can further add to them, re-record parts, and edit or trim them down.

Sometimes trimming voice memos can look difficult. You can improve your accuracy of your editing on an iPhone running iOS 13, however, by using the same pinch-to-zoom method that works in most other apps on your iPhone.

Here’s how to zoom in on a portion of your recording for finer editing abilities.

How to use pinch-to-zoom in Voice Memos on an iPhone

1. Open the Voice Memos app.

2. Select the recording you want to edit.

3. Tap the three dots in the lower left corner of the recording you selected.

Select your recording and tap the three dots in the lower left corner.

4. Tap Edit Recording, the third option down on the pop-up list.

Tap Edit Recording.

5. Find the portion of your recording you want to edit.

Find the part of the recording you'd like to edit, indicated by the blue bar.

6. Put your thumb and pointer finger on that part of the screen and pull them apart to zoom in on that portion.

Use the pinch-to-zoom method on the soundwave display.

7. Edit the recording as desired, then tap “Done” in the lower right corner when finished.

