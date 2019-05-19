How to use Amazon Prime Video to watch TV shows and movies

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Amazon has already made reading, shopping, music listening, and just about everything else easier, and now, it’s improving upon your movie and TV watching experience, too.

Prime Video gets you access not only to some of your favorite classic movies and TV shows, but also popular original content like “The Man in the High Castle” and “Transparent.”

Read on to find out more about Prime Video and how you can start watching thousands of movies and shows for a low price.

The at-home theater experience has gotten a whole lot more convenient thanks to Amazon. Your go-to retailer for everything from flower pots to fashion accessories is also now one of the best places to get your Friday night entertainment.

Prime Video not only gives you access to tons of your favorite movies and TV shows but also offers some of the most popular original content around, like “Transparent,” “Catastrophe,” and “Mozart in the Jungle.”

Prime Video also allows you to add other premium channels, including HBO, Starz, and Showtime to your subscription, though you’ll have to pay an additional fee. But if you’re looking to dump cable and add more streaming services to your entertainment roster, then read on to find out how to use Amazon Prime Video.

As with all services in the Amazon family, in order to use Prime Video, you’ll have to be a Prime member. Signing up is easy – just click this link to sign up. You’ll get 30 days for free, and if you’re hooked by the two-day free shipping (among other perks), you’ll have to pay $119 per year to continue this membership (or $12.99 per month).

2. Head over to Prime Video.

Luckily, unlike other Amazon services like Prime Pantry or Amazon Fresh, you don’t actually have to pay any extra fees in order to start using Prime Video. Instead, just head over to the Prime Video homepage, where you’ll be able to see all movies, TV shows, and other content that is included with your subscription. You certainly won’t run out of things to watch. Prime Video has well north of 20,000 movies and 2,000 shows in the US, and that number is only growing as the company continues to invest in more original content.

3. Decide how you want to watch.

Prime Video gives you the option to watch on-demand footage through your web browser, the Prime Video app on your phone or tablet, or on your television through a streaming device (like the Fire TV Stick or a game console). Regardless of what medium you choose, all you’ll need is your Amazon login information in order to start streaming. All Prime content is marked with a blue label and is free with your standard Prime subscription.