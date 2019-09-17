How to access and use Siri on an Apple Watch in 2 different ways

- source
- It’s possible to use Siri on your Apple Watch to set alarms, make phone calls, or even tell you how many steps you’ve taken in a day.
- You can easily access Siri on an Apple Watch through a voice command or the digital crown.
Siri is definitely one of Apple’s most useful features. It can do everything from telling you the weather to composing a text to one of your contacts, and it certainly comes in handy when you’re on the go.
While the Apple Watch version of Siri has slightly less sophisticated abilities than its iPhone counterpart, it’s still worth using when you need to set alarms, make phone calls, or even when you want to know your calorie burn or step count for the day.
If you’re unsure how to use Siri on the Apple Watch, there are two main ways to do it. Here’s what you need to know about both.
How to use Siri on the Apple Watch via voice command
1. Ensure your Apple Watch is strapped securely to your wrist.
2. Lift your wrist and say, “Hey, Siri.”
Doing the above should launch Siri even while you’re using an app or in the Notifications screen. However, if it doesn’t, check to see if there may be something muffling the watch’s mic, which is located on the left side of the watch towards the top and looks like two vertical lines.
Anything from bulky clothing to a watch that’s fastened too tight could prevent the mic from picking up your voice, so check on this if you have trouble launching Siri with this method.
How to use Siri on the Apple Watch via the digital crown
1. Make sure your Apple Watch is securely fastened to your wrist, and press and hold the digital crown, located on the right side of the watch.
2. Hold until Siri launches, for approximately one to two seconds.
You can access Siri using the digital crown from any screen at any time. Once Siri has launched, you can also ask follow-up questions if necessary.
You can also exit Siri by short-pressing the digital crown once, which will bring you back to your home screen.
