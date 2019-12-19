How to enable and use Siri on any iPad model to ask questions, give commands, and more

caption Once you set it up, it’s easy to use Siri on your iPad. source Justin Sullivan/Getty

Even before there was Alexa, Siri was the iPhone’s ever-present digital assistant. But you don’t have to limit your conversations with Siri to your phone – it works just as well on the iPad.

And thanks to smart integration, if you wake Siri near both of your iOS devices, only one will respond, so you won’t hear the answer in stereo.

Before you start using Siri on your iPad, though, you should ensure it’s enabled and configured in the exact way you like. Here’s how to do that.

How to enable Siri on your iPad

Start the Settings app and then tap “Siri & Search.” Most of the settings on this page are related to Siri. The first three control when and how Siri starts:

Turn on “Listen for Hey Siri” by swiping the button to the right to enable Siri on your iPad.

Turn on “Press Home for Siri” if you want to start Siri by pressing and holding the Home button. On iPad Pro models without a home button, you can enable the Power button to use Siri.

Turn on “Allow Siri When Locked” if you want to be able to start Siri by saying “Hey Siri” when the tablet is sleeping.

You can also customize Siri’s voice and language on this page.

One other important setting controls what happens when you press the Home or Power button. When you press Home or Power for Siri, do you want Siri to listen to your voice for a question, or simply allow you to type your question? To choose between those options, do this:

1. Start the Settings app and then tap “Accessibility.”

2. Tap “Siri.”

3. If you want the Home or Power button to start Siri in typing-only mode, turn on “Type to Siri” by swiping the button to the right. If you want to talk to Siri from the Home or Power button, leave this turned off.

How to use Siri on the iPad

Once you’ve enabled and configured Siri, you can start the assistant either by saying “Hey Siri,” or by pressing and holding the Home or Power button until you see the Siri screen appear.

In either case, you can now give a command or ask a question.

Siri is capable of responding to a huge library of commands and questions. Here are some of the things you can do with Siri:

Perform a web search . For example, you can ask a question like “What year did the Beatles break up,” or just say, “Search the internet for The Beatles.”

. For example, you can ask a question like “What year did the Beatles break up,” or just say, “Search the internet for The Beatles.” Call or text someone . You can say, “Send a text to Dave Johnson.”

. You can say, “Send a text to Dave Johnson.” Start an app . You can say “Start Mail.”

. You can say “Start Mail.” Start a timer . You can say, “Give me a five-minute timer.”

. You can say, “Give me a five-minute timer.” Get the weather . You can say “What’s the weather?”

. You can say “What’s the weather?” Set a reminder. You can say “Remind me to take out the trash.” You can also get location-based reminders, such as “Remind me to take out the trash when I get home.”

Of course, these examples just scratch the surface of what you can do with Siri.

