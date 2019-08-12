How to enable and use Siri on any iPhone X model in 2 different ways

caption There are two ways to use Siri on an iPhone XR, XS, and X. source Apple

Every iPhone in the X line, including the iPhone X, iPhone XR, and the iPhone XS, includes two ways to use Siri: the Side button and a voice command.

To activate Siri with the button on the right-hand side, hold the Side button down for about one second.

To activate Siri with a voice command, just say “Hey Siri.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For years, the Home button was an easy way to use Siri on the iPhone.

But without a Home button on new models like the iPhone X, iPhone XR, and the iPhone XS, how do you launch Apple’s voice-enabled personal assistant?

It’s easy, and there are two different ways to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to make sure Siri is enabled on your iPhone

If you’re having trouble activating Siri, you should make sure it’s turned on and properly configured in Settings.

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Tap “Siri & Search.”

3. Make sure “Listen for ‘Hey Siri'” is turned on by swiping the button to the right.

4. If you want to be able to talk to Siri when the phone is locked, also make sure that “Allow Siri When Locked” is turned on as well.

5. To be able to launch Siri from the phone’s Power button, make sure “Press Side Button for Siri” is turned on.

caption If you’re having trouble starting Siri, ensure it is properly configured in Settings. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to use Siri on an iPhone X model using the Side button

You can activate Siri by pressing and holding the Side button (found on the right side of the various iPhone X models) for about one second.

caption To start Siri, hold the Side button briefly. source Apple

How to use Siri on an iPhone X model with your voice

To activate Siri with your voice, just say “Hey Siri” and then ask a question or issue a command. Siri will only activate when the phone is unlocked, unless you’ve configured it in Settings to work when the screen is locked.

caption The easiest way to launch Siri is to say “Hey Siri.” source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to cancel Siri

If you accidentally activate Siri, or change your mind and don’t want to talk to her, you can press the Side button or swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: