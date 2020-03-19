How to use the Skype Translator tool to translate audio and messages on your computer or mobile device

caption The Skype Translator tool translates messages and audio. source Gil C/Shutterstock

To use the Skype Translator tool, navigate to your Skype account settings on your computer or mobile device.

You can set up your Skype Translator to not only do translations, but also print them out.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Skype was one of the first widespread video chatting services to be rolled out back in 2003. Since then, it has facilitated countless conversations between people around the world.

However, when you have people from many nations conversing, there can definitely be language barriers.

Luckily, Skype has a translation tool that allows you to make chats, calls, and video calls using voice and written translations on your screen.

Here’s how to turn it on.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to use Skype Translator on your computer

1. Open the Skype app on your Mac or PC.

2. Open “Chats.”

3. Right-click on the contact that you want to translate conversations with. Select “View profile.”

4. Select “Send translation request.”

Once the other person accepts your translation request, your messages and calls will be translated automatically.

During your conversation, Skype will display your translated messages.

How to use Skype Translator on your mobile device

1. Open the Skype app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Tap on the Account icon to see a rundown of your account options.

3. Tap on “Settings.”

caption Select “Settings.” source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

4. Tap on “General.”

5. Tap on “Translation settings.”

caption Tap “Translation settings.” source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

6. Tap on “Spoken language.”

caption Select “Spoken language.” source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

7. Select your chosen language.

caption Select your language. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

8. Tap on the contact you want to have a translated conversation with.

9. Scroll down to “Translate Conversation” and click on “Send translation request.”

caption Send the translation request. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

10. The contact will receive a notice that you have requested a translated conversation. They will have to click on “Accept” to start it.

caption The other person needs to accept your request. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

11. Once they have accepted, it will say “Translations enabled” under “Translate Conversation.”

caption Translation enabled. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

When they say something in their language, a voice will speak it in Skype in your chosen language and a transcript will show it in your chosen language as well.

caption A translated message will pop-up on your screen. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: