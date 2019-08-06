How to use Uber credits to pay for rides in the Uber app or food delivery with Uber Eats

caption It’s possible to use Uber credits to pay for Uber rides and Uber Eats. source Shutterstock

You can use Uber credits – also known as Uber Cash – for rides in the Uber app or ordering food through Uber Eats.

You can get Uber credits as a gift, earn them through referrals, or receive them directly from the company, either as a bonus or as compensation for an issue.

Uber credits do not expire and cannot be transferred to another user. They also can’t be used for certain orders, such as payments made from most family or business accounts.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Provided all you want to do is eat food and ride around town, Uber credits are as good as cash.

Whether earned through referrals, bought yourself to save a bit of money, given as a gift, or received from Uber as compensation for an issue, Uber credits are easy to use and can be used for rides – where they are listed as Uber Cash – or for Uber Eats orders.

Uber credits can’t be transferred and can’t be used by family or business Uber profiles, but they never expire, so you can always use them, even if you’re an infrequent user of the platform.

How to use Uber credits for rides and food

To use your Uber Cash for a ride, simply start the process of ordering a ride by clicking on a previous destination or tying an address into the “Where to?” search bar.

Below the car selection choices, you should see the Uber logo and the words “Uber Cash” displayed along with your balance.

caption Make sure Uber Cash is your preferred payment method. source Steven John/Business Insider

If instead you see, for example, PayPal, click on the payment option and switch to Uber Cash, which you should always use first, as it can’t be used elsewhere.

To use Uber credits for Uber Eats, just place your order and during the checkout process, make sure the button beside Uber credits is toggled to the left and showing up green.

caption Check that Uber Credits are chosen and appear green in Uber Eats. source Steven John/Business Insider

How to get Uber credits

The easiest way to get Uber credits is to buy it yourself by using the “Add funds” button under the app’s payment section. You pay $24.50 for $25 worth of Uber Cash, $48.50 for $50 worth, and $95 for $100 worth, so there are legitimate savings.

caption Uber Credits are available at a slight discount for use in the app. source Steven John/Business Insider

You can also be gifted Uber Cash, receive it from the company as a refund or compensation for an issue, or earn credits through Uber Eats referrals.

How to earn credits through Uber Eats referrals

Launch the Uber Eats section of the app, then tap the profile icon at the top right. A window will pop up with your personal referral code.

caption Share your referral code with friends to receive credits for Uber Eats. source Steven John/Business Insider

Share that code far and wide via email, social, text, and more, because whenever someone inputs it during their first Uber Eats order, you score some credits.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: