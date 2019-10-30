How to use WhatsApp on your iPhone to send private or group messages, make calls, and video chat internationally

caption You can use WhatsApp on an iPhone to send messages, share photos or videos, make calls, and more. source Shutterstock

It’s easy to use WhatsApp on your iPhone to communicate with people around the world through messages, calls, or video chats.

You can also use WhatsApp to start group chats with up to 256 people, or set status updates that all of your contacts can see.

WhatsApp is free and supported on most devices with an internet connection, making it one of the easiest and most popular ways to stay in touch with people, regardless of location or technology.

WhatsApp, one of the most popular free messaging apps on the planet, allows its users to text and video chat with anyone in the world with an internet connection and phone number.

It is especially popular among friends and family who live in different countries and want to keep in touch, and can be downloaded on most any device, including your iPhone.

But it’s more than just a basic messaging app. You can take and send photos and videos, post status updates, and create groups, all with end-to-end encryption for additional privacy.

Here’s how to use it.

How to use WhatsApp on an iPhone

Download WhatsApp in the App Store

1. Launch the App Store from your iPhone’s home screen.

2. At the bottom of the screen, tap Search.

3. Enter “WhatsApp” in the text box.

4. Tap the download icon to the right (If you’ve downloaded WhatsApp before, click the cloud icon. If you’ve never downloaded WhatsApp, click the box that says “Get”).

caption Download WhatsApp from the App Store. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. Once downloaded, tap “Open.”

Set up WhatsApp on your iPhone

1. Launch WhatsApp on your iPhone.

2. After reading the privacy policy and terms of service, tap “Agree & Continue” to begin setting up your WhatsApp account.

caption The welcome screen on WhatsApp. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. A pop-up message will ask if you want to receive notifications from WhatsApp. Tap “Allow” or “Don’t Allow” – you can always go back and change notifications in Settings.

4. Next, type in the country code and phone number you use on your iPhone. Then select “Done” in the upper right-hand corner.

caption Enter your phone number and tap Done in the top right. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. After a few seconds of data retrieval, WhatsApp will ask you to enter your name and add a profile photo. After you do so, select “Done.”

caption Add a profile photo and enter your name to complete set up. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. Another pop-up will ask if WhatsApp can access your contacts. This will allow you to upload your iPhone’s contacts to the app and let you see what friends and family are already using the app.

After you’ve connected your contacts, you can start chatting.

Start a text chat on WhatsApp

1. Launch WhatsApp.

2. Select the Chats icon on the menu at the bottom of the screen.

3. At the top right, select the new chat icon.

caption To start a chat chat, select the new chat icon. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. Select a contact from the list by searching, or start a new group by tapping “New Group” then add users. You can add up to 256 participants to a group chat.

5. Type your message, then tap the blue arrow next to the text box.

6. In the text chat, you also have the option to voice and video call using the icons at the top of the screen, next to the name of the user you are chatting with.

caption You can send your message by tapping the blue arrow, or voice or video call using the icons at the top of the screen. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

Make a voice or video call on WhatsApp

1. Launch WhatsApp.

2. From the bottom menu, tap the “Calls” icon, resembling a phone.

3. At the top right, select the new call icon.

4. Search for a contact by entering their name into the next box, or scroll through the contacts list.

5. Once you’ve found the name of the person you wish to call, select the phone or video icon to the right of the contact’s name.

Set a status on WhatsApp

1. Launch WhatsApp.

2. From the bottom menu, tap the “Status” icon.

3. Here you can add to your status by tapping the photo or text icon next to “My Status.”

caption To add a status, tap the photo or text icon. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. Your status will be shared with your contacts for 24 hours.

caption Your status will then be sent to your contacts and will be active for 24 hours. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

