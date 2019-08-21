How to verify your YouTube account, so you can upload videos longer than 15 minutes and customize thumbnails

caption All you need is a phone number to verify your YouTube account. source Shutterstock

It’s easy to verify your YouTube account, which allows you to upload videos that are longer than 15 minutes and change your video thumbnail to a custom image.

Going through the verification process, however, isn’t the same thing as getting a verification badge – those are reserved for channels with more than 100,000 subscribers.

Regardless of your subscriber count, here’s how to get your YouTube account verified and enable you to take advantage of useful features on the video platform.

On YouTube, verification allows you to upload videos that are longer than 15 minutes and customize your video thumbnails.

Anyone can verify a YouTube account – all you will need is a phone number to prove your identity. But, to be clear, verification doesn’t mean you get a verification badge.

Verification badges are reserved for those with at least 100,000 subscribers, which is when the platform considers a creator to be “established.” This kind of badge, however, does not give you access to additional features.

For everyone else, here’s what you’ll need to do to get your account verified and start taking advantage of the perks that come with it.

How to verify a YouTube account

To verify your account, you’ll need to have an internet connection and a phone number. Keep in mind that some countries don’t support the text-message option for verification.

Here’s how to verify your YouTube account:

1. Go to youtube.com, and in the left-hand toolbar, scroll down and click “Settings.”

caption Find Settings in the options on the left side of your screen. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

2. Click “View additional features” (located under “Your Account”).

caption Click View additional features under Your account. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Click “Verify.”

caption Click Verify under your name. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Pick your country of residence and choose whether you want to get a phone call or text (this is how you’ll get your verification code).

caption Select your country and verification code delivery method. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. If you select the phone call option, click “Confirm.”

caption Have your phone ready and click Confirm. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

6. Enter your phone number and click “Submit.”

caption Enter your phone number. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

7. When you receive the six-digit verification code, enter it in the text box and hit “Submit.”

caption Enter your verification code. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Once you go through this process, you’ll get a confirmation message. Click “Continue” to return to the status and features page of your account.

On that screen, you’ll also see the word “verified,” along with a check mark, appear below your channel name.

