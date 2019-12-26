How to easily view your flight’s status on an iPhone using the Search bar

caption You can use the Search bar on your iPhone to find information associated with a specific flight. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can easily view a flight’s status on an iPhone using the Search bar function.

You will be able to use this pre-installed feature to track flights while they are en route and see other details related to the flight.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you have an iPhone, you can easily check the status of a flight without accessing the airline website or app.

The process is extremely simple and quick. Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to view flight status on an iPhone

To use this feature, you need to know a particular flight’s number and its airline.

If you only have the arrival time and the airline, you’ll need to search the airline’s website for the details. However, once you get the flight number from the website, you can use your phone for quick status updates.

1. On the home screen of your iPhone, swipe right or down from the top to pull up the search screen.

caption Look for the Search bar on your iPhone to see flight details. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

2. Type the airline and flight number into the search field. The top search result should be listed under Flights, with flight information. The status is under the flight details, in green.

caption Type in flight number to view its status and other related information. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

3. You can click on your flight under Flights for more detailed information, including a map of the route the flight will take. You can also use this feature to check the status of a flight that has already departed.

4. Click on the flight to get more detailed information. In this case, the flight tracker shows where the airplane is en route and also lets you know that it will land earlier than its scheduled arrival time.

caption You can easily find detailed information about your flight on the iPhone. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: