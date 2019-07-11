How to wash your car in 10 easy steps

caption Wash ’em like a pro! source Joe Raedle/Getty

Washing your car yourself is a basic task, but as with many things, there are some details and tricks that are worth knowing.

You can get the job done with most cars in ten simple steps.

That includes a wax job and tire treatment!

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When I was a kid growing up, I washed my family’s cars almost every single weekend in the summer.

Over the years, I got quite good at it and boiled the whole process down to ten easy steps.

These days, I often run my cars through a local car wash, but every once in a while, I break out the sponge, buckets, and old towels to do the job myself. I’m old school, but if you prefer, you can buy specialized car-wash gear quite easily online or at auto stores, to do a more professional job.

Here’s how my system works:

You can always take your car to the car wash, but there are times when you you want to do it yourself in your very own driveway. I’ve been washing cars since before I could legally drive, and while my technique is sort of old-school, it gets the job done.

source Screenshot via YouTube/Movieclips

By the way, I regrettably neglected one of my cars and its washing for some time. But I’ve changed my evil ways.

1. Wet it down. Prepare the surface by knocking off dirt, crud, bird poop, etc. and creating a liquid environment for the soap that comes next. Should you wash in sun or shade? I don’t care myself, but shade has its advocates, who insist that the paint surface should be cool to the touch.

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

2. Soap it up. I simply use dish soap and warm water, but as we’ll see in a second, there are more involved ways to apply the detergent. This is key: start soaping from the roof, work down, and work fast.

source Alex Davies / Business Insider

Dish soap is frowned upon by serious car washers, who argue that you should use a specially formulated soap cleanser that won’t degrade your car’s finish or wax.

3. Employ the “two bucket system.” I only recently embraced this. The idea is that you have one bucket of soapy water for scrubbing, and one bucket of clean water for rinsing the sponge. This system keeps the soapy water cleaner.

source Meguiar’s/YouTube

4. Use a nice, big sponge. Because you’re working fast, you want to soap up the car as fast as possible, and that means a large sponge to cover the sheet metal surface area. Of course, you can also get a special washing cloth, usually made of synthetic material.

5. A word on specialty car wash products. I can take them or leave them, but companies such as Meguiar’s have invested some know-how, so investigate and experiment if you like. If you want to start self-detailing your ride, these kits are worth a look.

source Amazon

Amazon sells a full Meguiar’s kit for just over $50.

6. Rinse it down. Get the soap off fast!

source Joe Raedle/Getty

7. Dry it off. I keep half a dozen ratty old towels around for this purpose. Get you car dried off quickly, but don’t overdo it, as you can scratch the surface. If you want to get serious, you can use a microfiber towel, designed specifically for car drying.

source Shutterstock/loraks

8. Vacuum! Some folks start with this step, but I prefer to do the interior toward the end.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

9. Don’t forget the floor mats. Clean carpet and filthy floor mats aren’t a good combo. I like to scrub mine, rise ’em, and let them dry in the sun.

source Screenshot via YouTube

10. Wax, wheels, windows. I’ve always used a paste wax, such as Turtle Wax, but liquid wax is also an option. Paste is harder to apply, but the results are better. For wheels, I just use regular Armor All, but again, there are specialty tire cleaning products (and Armor All makes those, too). Wheels are a tricky category. If they’re really dirty, hit them with soapy water at the beginning and use a small scrub brush at the end. Windows? Windex or diluted vinegar and yes, old newspaper works well as a cloth!

source Matt DeBord/BI

Yessir, in just ten steps, your car can be as flashy as mine! OK, I don’t own a Lamborghini. But with a nice wash every few weeks or once a month, your ride can look like a supercar.