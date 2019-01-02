How to watch all the movies nominated for the 2019 Oscars

By
Anjelica Oswald, Insider
-
Yalitza Aparicio stars as Cleo in Netflix's

caption
Yalitza Aparicio stars as Cleo in Netflix’s “Roma.”
source
Netflix

  • The 2019 Oscars take place February 24.
  • Some of the nominated movies are available to stream, like “Roma” and “Black Panther.”
  • Others can be bought, rented, or seen in theaters.

The 2019 Academy Awards are taking place at the end of February, which means movie fans have about a month left to watch as many Oscar-nominated movies as they can.

The nominees were announced Tuesday and feature some movies that are streaming – like “Roma” and “Black Panther” – but most of the movies have to be rented or bought to see. INSIDER used Just Watch to find where fans could stream or watch the nominated films and shows.

Movies that are neither streaming nor in theaters have been excluded, but we’ll update the post should they become available.

Read more: Here’s how critics rate the 2019 best picture Oscar nominees

The 91st Oscars will air live from California’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

“Vice”

caption
Christian Bale in “Vice.”
source
Annapurna Pictures

Nominations: Actor in a leading role (Christian Bale), actor in a supporting role (Sam Rockwell), actress in a supporting role (Amy Adams), directing, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, best picture, writing (original screenplay)

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: In theaters

“A Star Is Born”

caption
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in “A Star Is Born.”
source
Warner Bros.

Nominations: Actor in a leading role (Bradley Cooper), actor in a supporting role (Sam Elliott), actress in a leading role (Lady Gaga), cinematography, music (original song), best picture, sound mixing, writing (adapted screenplay)

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

caption
Gwilym Lee and Rami Malek in “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
source
Twentieth Century Fox

Nominations: Actor in a leading role (Rami Malek), film editing, best picture, sound editing, sound mixing

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: In some theaters; Amazon Video, YouTube, iTunes, FandangoNOW, Vudu, Google Play

“Green Book”

caption
Mahershala Ali in “Green Book.”
source
Universal Pictures

Nominations: Actor in a leading role (Viggo Mortensen), actor in a supporting role (Mahershala Ali), film editing, best picture, writing (original screenplay)

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: In some theaters

“BlacKkKlansman”

caption
Adam Driver and John David Washington in “BlacKkKlansman.”
source
Focus Features

Nominations: Actor in a supporting role (Adam Driver), directing, film editing, music (original score), best picture, writing (adapted screenplay)

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, Amazon Video, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

“Roma”

caption
Yalitza Aparicio stars as Cleo in Netflix’s “Roma.”
source
Carlos Somonte/Netflix

Nominations: Actress in a leading role (Yalitza Aparicio), actress in a supporting role (Marina De Tavira), cinematography, directing, foreign language film, best picture, production design, sound editing, sound mixing, writing (original screenplay)

Stream: Netflix

Rent/buy: N/A

“The Wife”

caption
Glenn Close is in “The Wife.”
source
Sony Pictures Classics

Nominations: Actress in a leading role (Glenn Close)

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, Vudu

“The Favourite”

caption
Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz in “The Favourite.”
source
Fox Searchlight

Nominations: Actress in a leading role (Olivia Colman), actress in a supporting role (Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz), cinematography, costume design, directing, film editing, best picture, production design, writing (original screenplay)

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: In theaters

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

caption
Regina King in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”
source
Annapurna Pictures

Nominations: Actress in a supporting role (Regina King), music (original score), writing (adapted screenplay)

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: In theaters

“Incredibles 2”

caption
“The Incredibles” are back.
source
Disney/Pixar

Nominations: Best animated feature film

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, Amazon Video, Vudu, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play

“Isle of Dogs”

caption
“Isle of Dogs” is a Wes Anderson film.
source
Fox Searchlight

Nominations: Best animated feature film, music (original score)

Stream: HBO

Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

caption
There are numerous iterations of Spider-Man in the movie.
source
Sony Pictures Animation

Nominations: Best animated feature film

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: In theaters

“Cold War”

caption
The movie is from Poland.
source
Kino Świat

Nominations: Cinematography, directing, foreign language film

Stream: Coming to Amazon Video on March 22

Rent/buy: In select theaters

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

caption
Tim Blake Nelson stars on the series,
source
Netflix

Nominations: Costume design, music (original song), writing (adapted screenplay)

Stream: Netflix

Rent/buy: N/A

“Black Panther”

caption
The Marvel movie scored a number of nominations.
source
Marvel

Nominations: Costume design, music (original score), music (original song), best picture, production design, sound editing, sound mixing

Stream: Black Panther

Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, YouTube, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, Amazon Video

“Mary Poppins Returns”

caption
Emily Blunt stars in “Mary Poppins Returns.”
source
Walt Disney Pictures

Nominations: Costume design, music (original score), music (original song), production design

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: In theaters

“Mary, Queen of Scots”

caption
Saoirse Ronan stars as Mary.
source
Liam Daniel/Focus Features

Nominations: Costume design, makeup and hairstyling

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: In theaters

“First Man”

caption
Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy star in ‘First Man.’
source
Universal Pictures

Nominations: Production design, sound editing, sound mixing, visual effects

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: Amazon Video, FandangoNOW, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes

“A Quiet Place”

caption
Emily Blunt is the mother in “A Quiet Place.”
source
Paramount

Nominations: Sound editing

Stream: Epix

Rent/buy: YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW, Vudu, Amazon

“Avengers: Infinity War”

caption
The Avengers fought Thanos.
source
Marvel

Nominations: Visual effects

Stream: Netflix

Rent/buy: Amazon Video, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes, FandangoNOW

“Christopher Robin”

caption
Ewan McGregor is Christopher Robin
source
Walt Disney Studios

Nominations: Visual effects

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: Amazon Video, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes, FandangoNOW

“Ready Player One”

caption
The movie is based on a book.
source
Warner Bros.

Nominations: Visual effects

Stream: HBO

Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Video

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

caption
Alden Ehrenreich is a young Han Solo.
source
Lucasfilm

Nominations: Visual effects

Stream: Netflix

Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

“First Reformed”

caption
Ethan Hawke in “First Reformed.”
source
A24

Nominations: Writing (original screenplay)

Stream: Amazon Video

Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu

“Free Solo”

caption
The documentary follows professional rock climber Alex Honnold.
source
National Geographic/Jimmy Chin

Nominations: Documentary (feature)

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: In select theaters

“Minding the Gap”

caption
The documentary follows three friends.
source
Hulu

Nominations: Documentary (feature)

Stream: Hulu

Rent/buy: N/A

“RBG”

caption
The documentary is about Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
source
Magnolia Pictures

Nominations: Documentary (feature), music (original song)

Stream: Hulu

Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, Amazon Video, YouTube, Google Play,

“Black Sheep”

caption
The documentary is about race identity.
source
The Guardian

Nominations: Documentary (short subject)

Stream: The Guardian

Rent/buy: N/A

“End Game”

caption
The documentary is about the end-of-life support system provided by doctors, nurses, and hospice professionals.
source
Netflix

Nominations: Documentary (short subject)

Stream: Netflix

Rent/buy: N/A

“A Night at the Garden”

caption
The documentary shows footage from the American rally at Madison Square Garden to celebrate the rise of Nazism.
source
Vimeo

Nominations: Documentary (short subject)

Stream: Vimeo

Rent/buy: N/A

“Bao”

caption
“Bao” is all about the woes of empty-nesting and parenthood.
source
Pixar

Nominations: Short film (animated)

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: YouTube, Amazon Video, Google Play

“Late Afternoon”

caption
The short is a journey about memory loss.
source
Cartoon Saloon

Nominations: Short film (animated)

Stream: Vimeo, YouTube

Rent/buy: N/A

“One Small Step”

caption
The animated short is about Luna, a Chinese American girl who wants to be an astronaut.
source
TAIKO Studios

Nominations: Short film (animated)

Stream: YouTube

Rent/buy: N/A

“Fauve”

caption
Two boys play in a surface mine in this short.
source
Vimeo/Jeremy Comte

Nominations: Short film (live action)

Stream: Vimeo

Rent/buy: N/A