How to watch all the movies nominated for the 2019 Oscars

- The 2019 Oscars take place February 24.
- Some of the nominated movies are available to stream, like “Roma” and “Black Panther.”
- Others can be bought, rented, or seen in theaters.
The 2019 Academy Awards are taking place at the end of February, which means movie fans have about a month left to watch as many Oscar-nominated movies as they can.
The nominees were announced Tuesday and feature some movies that are streaming – like “Roma” and “Black Panther” – but most of the movies have to be rented or bought to see. INSIDER used Just Watch to find where fans could stream or watch the nominated films and shows.
Movies that are neither streaming nor in theaters have been excluded, but we’ll update the post should they become available.
The 91st Oscars will air live from California’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
“Vice”
- Annapurna Pictures
Nominations: Actor in a leading role (Christian Bale), actor in a supporting role (Sam Rockwell), actress in a supporting role (Amy Adams), directing, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, best picture, writing (original screenplay)
Stream: N/A
Rent/buy: In theaters
“A Star Is Born”
- Warner Bros.
Nominations: Actor in a leading role (Bradley Cooper), actor in a supporting role (Sam Elliott), actress in a leading role (Lady Gaga), cinematography, music (original song), best picture, sound mixing, writing (adapted screenplay)
Stream: N/A
Rent/buy: YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
- Twentieth Century Fox
Nominations: Actor in a leading role (Rami Malek), film editing, best picture, sound editing, sound mixing
Stream: N/A
Rent/buy: In some theaters; Amazon Video, YouTube, iTunes, FandangoNOW, Vudu, Google Play
“Green Book”
- Universal Pictures
Nominations: Actor in a leading role (Viggo Mortensen), actor in a supporting role (Mahershala Ali), film editing, best picture, writing (original screenplay)
Stream: N/A
Rent/buy: In some theaters
“BlacKkKlansman”
- Focus Features
Nominations: Actor in a supporting role (Adam Driver), directing, film editing, music (original score), best picture, writing (adapted screenplay)
Stream: N/A
Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, Amazon Video, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
“Roma”
- Carlos Somonte/Netflix
Nominations: Actress in a leading role (Yalitza Aparicio), actress in a supporting role (Marina De Tavira), cinematography, directing, foreign language film, best picture, production design, sound editing, sound mixing, writing (original screenplay)
Stream: Netflix
Rent/buy: N/A
“The Wife”
- Sony Pictures Classics
Nominations: Actress in a leading role (Glenn Close)
Stream: N/A
Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, Vudu
“The Favourite”
- Fox Searchlight
Nominations: Actress in a leading role (Olivia Colman), actress in a supporting role (Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz), cinematography, costume design, directing, film editing, best picture, production design, writing (original screenplay)
Stream: N/A
Rent/buy: In theaters
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
- Annapurna Pictures
Nominations: Actress in a supporting role (Regina King), music (original score), writing (adapted screenplay)
Stream: N/A
Rent/buy: In theaters
“Incredibles 2”
- Disney/Pixar
Nominations: Best animated feature film
Stream: N/A
Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, Amazon Video, Vudu, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play
“Isle of Dogs”
- Fox Searchlight
Nominations: Best animated feature film, music (original score)
Stream: HBO
Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
- Sony Pictures Animation
Nominations: Best animated feature film
Stream: N/A
Rent/buy: In theaters
“Cold War”
- Kino Świat
Nominations: Cinematography, directing, foreign language film
Stream: Coming to Amazon Video on March 22
Rent/buy: In select theaters
“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
- Netflix
Nominations: Costume design, music (original song), writing (adapted screenplay)
Stream: Netflix
Rent/buy: N/A
“Black Panther”
- Marvel
Nominations: Costume design, music (original score), music (original song), best picture, production design, sound editing, sound mixing
Stream: Black Panther
Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, YouTube, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, Amazon Video
“Mary Poppins Returns”
- Walt Disney Pictures
Nominations: Costume design, music (original score), music (original song), production design
Stream: N/A
Rent/buy: In theaters
“Mary, Queen of Scots”
- Liam Daniel/Focus Features
Nominations: Costume design, makeup and hairstyling
Stream: N/A
Rent/buy: In theaters
“First Man”
- Universal Pictures
Nominations: Production design, sound editing, sound mixing, visual effects
Stream: N/A
Rent/buy: Amazon Video, FandangoNOW, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes
“A Quiet Place”
- Paramount
Nominations: Sound editing
Stream: Epix
Rent/buy: YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW, Vudu, Amazon
“Avengers: Infinity War”
- Marvel
Nominations: Visual effects
Stream: Netflix
Rent/buy: Amazon Video, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes, FandangoNOW
“Christopher Robin”
- Walt Disney Studios
Nominations: Visual effects
Stream: N/A
Rent/buy: Amazon Video, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes, FandangoNOW
“Ready Player One”
- Warner Bros.
Nominations: Visual effects
Stream: HBO
Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Video
“Solo: A Star Wars Story”
- Lucasfilm
Nominations: Visual effects
Stream: Netflix
Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
“First Reformed”
- A24
Nominations: Writing (original screenplay)
Stream: Amazon Video
Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu
“Free Solo”
- National Geographic/Jimmy Chin
Nominations: Documentary (feature)
Stream: N/A
Rent/buy: In select theaters
“Minding the Gap”
- Hulu
Nominations: Documentary (feature)
Stream: Hulu
Rent/buy: N/A
“RBG”
- Magnolia Pictures
Nominations: Documentary (feature), music (original song)
Stream: Hulu
Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, Amazon Video, YouTube, Google Play,
“Black Sheep”
- The Guardian
Nominations: Documentary (short subject)
Stream: The Guardian
Rent/buy: N/A
“End Game”
- Netflix
Nominations: Documentary (short subject)
Stream: Netflix
Rent/buy: N/A
“A Night at the Garden”
- Vimeo
Nominations: Documentary (short subject)
Stream: Vimeo
Rent/buy: N/A
“Bao”
- Pixar
Nominations: Short film (animated)
Stream: N/A
Rent/buy: YouTube, Amazon Video, Google Play
“Late Afternoon”
- Cartoon Saloon
Nominations: Short film (animated)
Rent/buy: N/A
“One Small Step”
- TAIKO Studios
Nominations: Short film (animated)
Stream: YouTube
Rent/buy: N/A
“Fauve”
- Vimeo/Jeremy Comte
Nominations: Short film (live action)
Stream: Vimeo
Rent/buy: N/A