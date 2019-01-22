How to watch all the movies nominated for the 2019 Oscars

caption Yalitza Aparicio stars as Cleo in Netflix’s “Roma.” source Netflix

The 2019 Oscars take place February 24.

Some of the nominated movies are available to stream, like “Roma” and “Black Panther.”

Others can be bought, rented, or seen in theaters.

The 2019 Academy Awards are taking place at the end of February, which means movie fans have about a month left to watch as many Oscar-nominated movies as they can.

The nominees were announced Tuesday and feature some movies that are streaming – like “Roma” and “Black Panther” – but most of the movies have to be rented or bought to see. INSIDER used Just Watch to find where fans could stream or watch the nominated films and shows.

Movies that are neither streaming nor in theaters have been excluded, but we’ll update the post should they become available.

Read more: Here’s how critics rate the 2019 best picture Oscar nominees

The 91st Oscars will air live from California’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

“Vice”

caption Christian Bale in “Vice.” source Annapurna Pictures

Nominations: Actor in a leading role (Christian Bale), actor in a supporting role (Sam Rockwell), actress in a supporting role (Amy Adams), directing, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, best picture, writing (original screenplay)

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: In theaters

“A Star Is Born”

caption Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in “A Star Is Born.” source Warner Bros.

Nominations: Actor in a leading role (Bradley Cooper), actor in a supporting role (Sam Elliott), actress in a leading role (Lady Gaga), cinematography, music (original song), best picture, sound mixing, writing (adapted screenplay)

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

caption Gwilym Lee and Rami Malek in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” source Twentieth Century Fox

Nominations: Actor in a leading role (Rami Malek), film editing, best picture, sound editing, sound mixing

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: In some theaters; Amazon Video, YouTube, iTunes, FandangoNOW, Vudu, Google Play

“Green Book”

caption Mahershala Ali in “Green Book.” source Universal Pictures

Nominations: Actor in a leading role (Viggo Mortensen), actor in a supporting role (Mahershala Ali), film editing, best picture, writing (original screenplay)

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: In some theaters

“BlacKkKlansman”

caption Adam Driver and John David Washington in “BlacKkKlansman.” source Focus Features

Nominations: Actor in a supporting role (Adam Driver), directing, film editing, music (original score), best picture, writing (adapted screenplay)

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, Amazon Video, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

“Roma”

caption Yalitza Aparicio stars as Cleo in Netflix’s “Roma.” source Carlos Somonte/Netflix

Nominations: Actress in a leading role (Yalitza Aparicio), actress in a supporting role (Marina De Tavira), cinematography, directing, foreign language film, best picture, production design, sound editing, sound mixing, writing (original screenplay)

Stream: Netflix

Rent/buy: N/A

“The Wife”

caption Glenn Close is in “The Wife.” source Sony Pictures Classics

Nominations: Actress in a leading role (Glenn Close)

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, Vudu

“The Favourite”

caption Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz in “The Favourite.” source Fox Searchlight

Nominations: Actress in a leading role (Olivia Colman), actress in a supporting role (Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz), cinematography, costume design, directing, film editing, best picture, production design, writing (original screenplay)

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: In theaters

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

caption Regina King in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” source Annapurna Pictures

Nominations: Actress in a supporting role (Regina King), music (original score), writing (adapted screenplay)

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: In theaters

“Incredibles 2”

caption “The Incredibles” are back. source Disney/Pixar

Nominations: Best animated feature film

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, Amazon Video, Vudu, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play

“Isle of Dogs”

caption “Isle of Dogs” is a Wes Anderson film. source Fox Searchlight

Nominations: Best animated feature film, music (original score)

Stream: HBO

Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

caption There are numerous iterations of Spider-Man in the movie. source Sony Pictures Animation

Nominations: Best animated feature film

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: In theaters

“Cold War”

caption The movie is from Poland. source Kino Świat

Nominations: Cinematography, directing, foreign language film

Stream: Coming to Amazon Video on March 22

Rent/buy: In select theaters

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

caption Tim Blake Nelson stars on the series, source Netflix

Nominations: Costume design, music (original song), writing (adapted screenplay)

Stream: Netflix

Rent/buy: N/A

“Black Panther”

caption The Marvel movie scored a number of nominations. source Marvel

Nominations: Costume design, music (original score), music (original song), best picture, production design, sound editing, sound mixing

Stream: Black Panther

Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, YouTube, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, Amazon Video

“Mary Poppins Returns”

caption Emily Blunt stars in “Mary Poppins Returns.” source Walt Disney Pictures

Nominations: Costume design, music (original score), music (original song), production design

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: In theaters

“Mary, Queen of Scots”

caption Saoirse Ronan stars as Mary. source Liam Daniel/Focus Features

Nominations: Costume design, makeup and hairstyling

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: In theaters

“First Man”

caption Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy star in ‘First Man.’ source Universal Pictures

Nominations: Production design, sound editing, sound mixing, visual effects

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: Amazon Video, FandangoNOW, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes

“A Quiet Place”

caption Emily Blunt is the mother in “A Quiet Place.” source Paramount

Nominations: Sound editing

Stream: Epix

Rent/buy: YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW, Vudu, Amazon

“Avengers: Infinity War”

caption The Avengers fought Thanos. source Marvel

Nominations: Visual effects

Stream: Netflix

Rent/buy: Amazon Video, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes, FandangoNOW

“Christopher Robin”

caption Ewan McGregor is Christopher Robin source Walt Disney Studios

Nominations: Visual effects

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: Amazon Video, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes, FandangoNOW

“Ready Player One”

caption The movie is based on a book. source Warner Bros.

Nominations: Visual effects

Stream: HBO

Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Video

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

caption Alden Ehrenreich is a young Han Solo. source Lucasfilm

Nominations: Visual effects

Stream: Netflix

Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

“First Reformed”

caption Ethan Hawke in “First Reformed.” source A24

Nominations: Writing (original screenplay)

Stream: Amazon Video

Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu

“Free Solo”

caption The documentary follows professional rock climber Alex Honnold. source National Geographic/Jimmy Chin

Nominations: Documentary (feature)

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: In select theaters

“Minding the Gap”

caption The documentary follows three friends. source Hulu

Nominations: Documentary (feature)

Stream: Hulu

Rent/buy: N/A

“RBG”

caption The documentary is about Ruth Bader Ginsburg. source Magnolia Pictures

Nominations: Documentary (feature), music (original song)

Stream: Hulu

Rent/buy: FandangoNOW, Amazon Video, YouTube, Google Play,

“Black Sheep”

caption The documentary is about race identity. source The Guardian

Nominations: Documentary (short subject)

Stream: The Guardian

Rent/buy: N/A

“End Game”

caption The documentary is about the end-of-life support system provided by doctors, nurses, and hospice professionals. source Netflix

Nominations: Documentary (short subject)

Stream: Netflix

Rent/buy: N/A

“A Night at the Garden”

caption The documentary shows footage from the American rally at Madison Square Garden to celebrate the rise of Nazism. source Vimeo

Nominations: Documentary (short subject)

Stream: Vimeo

Rent/buy: N/A

“Bao”

caption “Bao” is all about the woes of empty-nesting and parenthood. source Pixar

Nominations: Short film (animated)

Stream: N/A

Rent/buy: YouTube, Amazon Video, Google Play

“Late Afternoon”

caption The short is a journey about memory loss. source Cartoon Saloon

Nominations: Short film (animated)

Stream: Vimeo, YouTube

Rent/buy: N/A

“One Small Step”

caption The animated short is about Luna, a Chinese American girl who wants to be an astronaut. source TAIKO Studios

Nominations: Short film (animated)

Stream: YouTube

Rent/buy: N/A

“Fauve”

caption Two boys play in a surface mine in this short. source Vimeo/Jeremy Comte

Nominations: Short film (live action)

Stream: Vimeo

Rent/buy: N/A