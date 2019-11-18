How to watch Amazon Prime on your iPhone and download content to your phone for offline viewing

The Amazon Prime Video app on iPhone lets users view TV shows and movies on the go.

You also have the option to download a movie or show for offline viewing – say for example if you want to watch your favorite show during a long-distance flight or while commuting.

How to watch Amazon Prime on your iPhone

1. If you haven’t yet downloaded the Amazon Prime Video app for iPhone, launch the App Store from your phone’s home screen.

2. In the App Store, search for “Amazon Prime Video” by tapping the “Search” tab in the bottom-right of the menu and typing your search into the search box at the top of the screen.

3. Download Amazon Prime by tapping the “GET” button to the right of the title.

caption Download the Amazon Prime Video app. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. After you’ve downloaded Amazon Prime, open it from your iPhone’s home screen.

5. Sign in using your Amazon Prime credentials or create an Amazon account.

caption Enter the email and password for your Amazon Prime account. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. Once you’ve signed in, browse through the available TV shows and movies by using the menu at the top or by searching for a video in the search bar (the icon resembling a magnifying glass).

caption Browse through available titles by using the menu options at the top or the search bar. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

7. After you’ve found the TV show or movie you are looking for, select the “Play” icon on the left.

caption Select the “Play” icon to start the selected title. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

8. The video player will pop-up and begin playing.

9. To access the video player’s options, tap the center of your screen. Here you will see options to play and pause, rewind and fast forward, AirPlay the video to available devices, and expand to fullscreen.

caption Tap the center of the screen to view the video player options. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

How to download a movie, TV show, or series on Amazon Prime on your iPhone

1. Once you’ve found a movie or TV show that you wish to download for offline viewing (when you are without cellular and Wi-Fi in the future), find the download icon under the title and tap it.

2. To download individual episodes of a TV show or series, tap the download icon to the right of the episode’s title.

For some available TV shows, you can download an entire season by selecting “Download Season.”

caption To download an entire season of a television show, tap “Download Season.” source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. You can find all of your downloaded content in the “Downloads” page, which can be found on the homepage of the Amazon Prime Video app.

caption On the homepage for Amazon Prime Video, find “Downloads” at the bottom. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. In the “Downloads” page, select the downloaded media.

5. To play the media, tap the play icon in the video’s thumbnail.

6. To delete the downloaded media, tap the three vertical lines to access the menu.

7. In the menu, you can delete the download or “View Details” which will take you to the TV show or movie’s description page.

caption Play the media using the play icon located in the thumbnail on the left. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

