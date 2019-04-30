Democratic candidate Andrew Yang joins Business Insider Today for a live town hall — here’s how to watch

caption Presidential candidate Andrew Yang will join Business Insider Today for a town hall. source Samantha Lee

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, a New York-based entrepreneur and author, will join Business Insider Today for a live town hall.

The event will take place on Business Insider Today’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET.

In addition to discussing his policy plans, Yang will answer questions from an in-person audience and comments section in the Facebook live-stream.

Yang’s campaign is driven by a passion for helping American workers adjust to an increasingly automated economy.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang is running for president in 2020, seeking the Democratic nomination. Yang, 44, has garnered considerable attention for his stance on universal basic income, specifically with his “Freedom Dividend,” a plan to give $1,000 a month to every American over 18.

His website outlines 90 policies, ranging from marijuana legalization to eliminating the penny. Yang says his entire campaign is focused around “human-centered capitalism,” or the idea that the well-being of the American people should be prioritized above all else in an economy increasingly relying on technology and artificial intelligence.

Yang wants to make major investments in human capital like the Freedom Dividend and other social welfare programs by taxing the companies that benefit most from automation.

In the past few months, Yang’s unique message has earned him a loyal base of online supporters – who call themselves the Yang Gang – and helped him raise $1.8 million in just six weeks between mid-February and March, allowing him to qualify for the first Democratic debates in June before other establishment candidates.

Yang will speak with INSIDER’s politics editor, Anthony Fisher, about topics including his universal basic income plan, foreign policy, and many more on Business Insider’s Facebook news show Business Insider Today at 7 p.m. ET.

