Germany’s premier soccer league, the Bundesliga, will resume its season this Saturday — here’s how to watch live

caption Pictured: Borussia-Park, home of Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach. The Bundesliga season will resume on May 16 in front of spectator-less stadiums. source Reuters

The Bundesliga, Germany’s top soccer league, will resume its season with five matches on Saturday, May 16.

Games were previously suspended due to uncertainty surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In an attempt to safely complete the season, the league will hold its final 82 games in spectator-less stadiums.

Games are being broadcast on Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes, and Univision Deportes.

To watch Bundesliga on these channels, we recommend subscribing to a live TV streaming service, like Sling Blue, FuboTV, AT&T TV, or Hulu+ Live TV.

The sports world is watching the resume of the Bundesliga, Germany’s primary soccer league, very closely. It’s the first major sports league to begin play since the coronavirus pandemic caused leagues to pause their seasons in early March. The updated Bundesliga schedule will run from May 16 to June 27. Most teams will play nine matches, except for Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt, who will play 10.

If the league is able to complete the nine week schedule safely, it will serve as a blueprint for sports leagues around the world. Strict guidelines are in place to see that this happens. Players and personnel are being tested at least once a week. Other measures, like requiring masks for personnel, providing field-side sanitation stations, and limiting where people can be in the stadium, are also in place to ensure match-day safety.

In the US, sports fans can watch Bundesliga matches live via Fox Sports. For those who enjoy the Bundesliga, it’s important to keep in mind that this is the last year of Fox’s Bundesliga broadcasting rights. ESPN will become the exclusive carrier of the Bundesliga starting with the 2020-2021 season. Those matches will be shown on the ESPN family of networks, and its premium service ESPN+.

Below, we’ve broken down everything you need to know about watching the Bundesliga, including details on which live TV streaming services will be carrying games.

Major Bundesliga storylines

caption Robert Lewandoski dribbles past Dayot Upamecano of Red Bull Leipzig in Bundesliga play. source Getty Images Europe

The league resumes with Bayern Munich atop the table. Bayern’s legendary striker, Robert Lewandoski, is the league’s goal-pace-setter, netting 25 goals to date. He’s complemented in the attack by the ultra-quick Serge Gnabry. Gnabry entrenched himself as one of the league’s best talents with a breakout season in 2019. While the team picked up their play after the appointment of new manager Hansi Flick, a pedestrian run to begin the season means that Bayern’s lead on the field is atypically small.

Bayern holds just a four point lead over fellow German soccer giants Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund is not short of high-level talent on its roster, either. English phenom Jadon Sancho (15 goals and 14 assists) is a playmaking midfielder who is coveted by every team in Europe. Dortmund will not make life easy for Bayern Munich, as they chase their first Bundesliga title since 2012.

While four points separate first and second place in the Bundesliga, a difference of just eight points separates the fifth-place team, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, from the top. This section of the standings is particularly important because the top four teams will qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League, Europe’s continent-wide tournament.

If a neck and neck race for the Bundesliga title isn’t enough to pique your interest in the sport, maybe the league’s wealth of talented American players is. Weston Mckennie (FC Schalke 04), Tyler Adams (Red Bull Leipzig), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), and Zack Steffan (Fortuna Düsseldorf), all play significant roles for their respective clubs. Others, like Ulysses Llanez (VfL Wolfsburg) and Chris Richards (Bayern Munich), look ripe to debut in the next nine weeks.

How to watch Bundesliga games

caption Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring a goal against Red Bull Leipzig on December 17, 2019. source Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

Fox Sports and Univision currently carry the rights to broadcast the Bundesliga in the United States. This means that those who are looking to watch Bundesliga games must have access to these channels, either through a traditional cable subscription, or through a streaming service. It’s important to note, however, that not every Bundesliga game during a given week will be available on these networks.

If you have a supported cable or satellite package, you can watch Fox’s selection of games live on TV or via the Fox Sports app. In addition to cable and satellite providers, there are a number of streaming services that carry the Fox Sports package. These include AT&T TV, FuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, and Sling Blue. You can access these services on most mobile devices, media players, and connected TVs, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, Roku, Samsung smart TVs, and more.

At $30 per month, Sling Blue is the cheapest live TV streaming service with access to Fox Sports 1. To watch Fox Sports 2, however, you’ll need to add the Sling Sports Extra package for an additional $10 per month.

Together, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 will show six of the nine games played during the Bundesliga’s return weekend. Fox’s broadcast of the Bundesliga starts at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 16, with the “Revierderby,” a rivalry game played between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke.

With that said, three games scheduled for this weekend will not be shown on regular Fox Sports channels. Instead, the matches between FC Augsburg and VfL Wolfsburg, Fortuna Düsseldorf and Paderborn FC, and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Hertha Berlin, will be streamed online via the Fox Soccer Match Pass service. This platform costs $19.99 per month, but new members can receive a free seven-day trial.

