You can watch CBS on Roku, but you’ll need a subscription — here’s how to use the CBS All Access app

CBS All Access is a subscription streaming service that offers many original and syndicated CBS shows on smart TVs and streaming media devices like Roku. If you don’t have access to CBS via an over-the-air antenna or basic cable package, you can watch most CBS content by subscribing to CBS All Access.

CBS All Access is available at two subscription levels: A Limited Commercial Plan for $6 per month, and a Commercial Free Plan, which costs $10 per month.

Both plans include the same content, which includes programming from the broadcast version of CBS and exclusive content made just for CBS All Access. The only difference is the amount of commercials.

How to watch CBS All Access on Roku

To watch CBS All Access on your Roku streaming device or Roku Smart TV, you need a subscription to CBS All Access, which you can get from the CBS website.

After you’ve set up a subscription, install the app on your Roku player.

1. Using your Roku remote, press the Home button.

2. Select “Search Channels” in the left sidebar.

caption Use the search page to look for CBS All Access. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Search for “CBS.” When “CBS All Access” appears in the search results, select it and then select “Add Channel.” It’s free to install.

caption When you find CBS All Access, select it. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. After the app is installed, select “OK.”

5. Press the Home button again.

6. Find “CBS All Access” in your list of installed channels and select it.

7. Sign in and you can start watching CBS on your Roku.

caption Look for the CBS All Access channel on Roku’s Home page. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

